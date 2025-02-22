Europe has been left behind

No one expected that the new American foreign policy would be specified mainly in an attack without reservations against the European Union. It was known that Donald Trump wanted to approach Moscow, Vladimir Putin, or that Washington’s last enemy was China. But that the new American power be triggered against Brussels, both in the field of defense policy, and in that of the economy and that of political foundations, it was not planned. And that is what is happening, with all the rawness of the great clashes. And the pulse can end very badly for Europe.

Because below the huge framework of real powers, functional agreements and traditions of consolidated unity, the reality of the European Union has difficulty weaknesses without deep changes that war with the United States will necessarily aggravate.