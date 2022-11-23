Two women and three men are the new astronauts of the European space agency ESA. Their names were announced this afternoon in Paris. They can prepare themselves for a space trip, for example to the ISS space station or perhaps even to the moon. There are no Dutch people in the new class, but there is a Belgian.

The astronauts were selected from no less than 22,500 candidates from 22 European countries. These are the Belgian Raphaël Liégeois, Sophie Adenot (France), Pablo Álvarez Fernández (Spain), Rosemary Coogan (United Kingdom) and the Swiss Marco Sieber. There is also a kind of ‘reserve pool’ of about fifteen selected candidates. The ESA also presented its first physically disabled astronaut, the Briton John McFall. He lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident at the age of 19. As an athlete, he competed for the United Kingdom in the Paralympic Games.

It was the fourth time in history that ESA held such a large-scale astronaut recruitment campaign. According to ESA project manager Philippe Schoonejans, his organization received a record number of registrations last year, including a thousand from the Netherlands. "Much more than during the previous round in 2009, when it involved more than eight thousand candidates (in total, ed.). Why? We notice that space travel is receiving a lot of attention and that the internet has made it much more accessible to a large group of people. And it appeals to the imagination if you can become an astronaut; an adventurous job.

Selection rounds

In a year’s time, the space agency carried out several selection rounds, ultimately resulting in twenty candidates. Schoonejans: ,,The first selection took place on the basis of CV, motivation and health status of the more than 22,500 interested parties. After this, 1400 candidates remained. After various psychological and medical tests, practice with simulators and in-depth interviews, the group was eventually reduced to about twenty men and women. They form the new astronaut class, including the people who will be on the reserve list.”

For the first time in its history, ESA also selected a so-called parastronaut, with a physical disability. ,,Inclusivity is also an important subject at ESA. This is reflected in the relatively high number of women selected, but also for people with disabilities, such as missing part of a leg, it is therefore possible to become a spaceman”, says Schoonejans.

Not a Dutchman

He is not surprised that this time there is no Dutchman in the new group. France, Germany, Italy and the UK invest the most money in ESA, so the chances of one of these countries supplying astronauts are higher. That's how honest we have to be. Nevertheless, it is important that the smaller Member States also have their turn, the balance must be right."

The fact that the Netherlands had little chance also has to do with the fact that André Kuipers visited the ISS space station ten years ago.

Future astronaut Raphael Liegeois from Namur, Belgium, explains why he is so thrilled to be able to go into space soon. On the right is ESA boss Josef Aschbacher. © Belgium



The astronauts presented today will be stationed in Cologne and will enter a training period of up to three years. According to ESA manager Schoonejans, this is a tough period for the newcomers. ,,They travel around the world for almost three years to train. Experienced astronauts indicate that this time is often harder than the space journey itself.

ESA plans to carry out space missions to the moon in cooperation with the Americans, Japanese and Canadians. The American space agency NASA wants to fly a spaceship with four people on board around the moon in 2024 through the Artemis program. People should set foot on the moon again around 2025, for the first time since 1972. Schoonejans explains that ESA will participate in missions to the moon from 2027. "With the intention of also landing an astronaut from Europe on the moon in 2029. That would be great." In the run-up to the announcement of the new astronaut batch, it was reported that European ministers have approved a budget of 16.9 billion euros for ESA's ambitions.

The astronauts that have now been presented will not yet participate in these lunar missions, they must first gain experience on the International Space Station. Their work in space consists of scientific research for, among other things, improving medicine.

Four Dutchmen in space



So far, four native Dutchmen have been in space. Lodewijk van den Berg from Sluiskil in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen was the first. He flew the space shuttle Challenger in early 1985. Van den Berg did that after he was naturalized as an American. Wubbo Ockels was the first Dutch citizen to orbit the earth. He went to space in late 1985, also in the Challenger. André Kuipers is the most experienced Dutch astronaut. He went to the space station ISS for a week and a half in April 2004. He also stayed there from December 2011 to July 2012. The then 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from Oisterwijk came just outside the atmosphere last year as a tourist on board a commercial flight.

