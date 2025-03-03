03/03/2025



Updated at 5:45 p.m.





The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that she will propose to relax the calendar of the obligations to reduce emissions to the automobile industry so that manufacturers are three years old (instead of one) to reach the objectives set before facing strong fines for breach. It is estimated that non -compliance sanctions could reach 16,000 million euros throughout the sector.

The regulation establishes a 15% reduction objective of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) already for this 2025 (with respect to the levels of 2021) and, until now, Brussels had defended that extensions were not necessary since the industry knew the calendar since it was agreed in 2019.

In this context, von der Leyen has affirmed that it is “key” to maintain “balance” and respect the “predictability and equity” for those manufacturers who are “fulfilling the duties” and are already on the path marked.

This responds to some of the demands of European manufacturers that through the ACEA Association have denounced the critical situation in the risk of breach of CO2 emissions objectives for cars and vans. The low demand for zero emission vehicles (ZEV) in the European Union is generating an imbalance that, according to manufacturers, could have devastating consequences for the sector.









Automobile manufacturers and suppliers recognize the collective efforts of strategic dialogue, but consider that “there is no time to lose to safeguard competitiveness.”

From the Faconauto dealership Association, they consider that this flexibility of the calendar announced on Monday opens new opportunities for the car in Europe and “must serve to cement a new impulse for the industry and the official distribution, allowing the sector to operate to the rhythm of its possibilities, without giving shared objectives”, but preventing the path towards them from stopping investments. In this way, the sector can continue to be an economic and social support.

Similarly, the employer of the dealers value positively that reference to “technological neutrality” as a principle to achieve the objectives of reducing emissions by 2035. However, it is necessary to see how it is concretized in the face of the citizen, since, in the opinion of Faconuto, this change in mobility has to come from the bottom up: it has to start from citizens as the great promoters of the demand for the demand of the vehicle. This implies that European governments must put on their part, act in a coordinated manner and mobilize the necessary resources for it.

According to Acea sources, disproportionate costs derived from the possible breach threaten the competitiveness of European manufacturers and endanger thousands of jobs. At a time when the industry needs to invest massively in the transition towards electric mobility and faces a fierce global competition, sanctions and forced compliance strategies could be fatal.

“There is a clear demand for greater flexibility in the CO2 objectives,” said Von Der reads the press in Brussels, after participating in a strategic dialogue day with the sector and advancing them that plans to present the details of their proposal this Wednesday, March 5.

The modifications that the head of the Community Executive will also require the approval of the Council (the governments) and the European Parliament, the two collegislators to whom von der Leyen has asked to proceed urgently.

William Todts, Executive Director of the Ecccologist Association Transport ¬ Environment T&E and participant in the EU car dialogue, has criticized the announcement made this Monday when he understood that “the weakening of EU standards on clean vehicles rewards the lagging and recently by the European car industry, except to leave it even more lagging with respect to China in terms of China in terms of China. The EU runs the risk of creating a very harmful uncertainty about the transition of the electric vehicle in Europe. Thus, we expect an automobile action plan that restores confidence and reaches Europe and its industry to 100% emission free cars in 2035 ».

According to environmentalists, the current CO2 objective by 2025 is available to European manufacturers, which they have until the end of the year to meet it. By changing the fulfillment of three years “car manufacturers will be less pressured to supply more affordable models such as the Renault R5 and Citroën EC3”, both scheduled to help meet the objective of 2025.

According to Acea, at present, 370 models of battery electric vehicles are available in the EU market, including 16 models with a price of less than 30,000 euros. There is a wide selection of low mileage vehicles with discounts of 30-50% compared to the prices of new vehicles, but the demand for this segment remains limited. Despite the offer, the market share of battery electric vehicles in 2024 was less than 14%. Even if we look at the previous years, we can see that the demand for 2023-2024 remained stable, without a growth curve in “hockey stick” as expected. In fact, the market share of battery vehicles in recent years has been largely stable and has not reached the market share of 25-30% planned several years ago.