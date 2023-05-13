Europe | FT: The EU is planning an internet cable for the Black Sea to reduce dependence on Russia

The planned cable would cost 45 million euros and would connect the EU to the Caucasus region.

European the union is planning an underwater internet cable for the Black Sea, which would improve connections to the Caucasus region and reduce dependence on Russia, writes the economic newspaper Financial Times.

The cable, worth a total of 45 million euros, would run a distance of 1,100 kilometers through international waters. The European Commission’s document states that the goal of the project is to reduce the dependence of the Caucasus region on terrestrial optical fiber connections passing through Russia.

The EU and Georgia have jointly recognized the need for a Black Sea cable already in 2021. According to a source familiar with the Union’s cable proposal, however, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has accelerated the project, because there has been a need to avoid relying on connections that are not safe or stable.

Russia is one of the many routes along which data packages move between Asia and Europe. Finland’s eastern neighbor is also an integral part of connections with some parts of Asia and the Caucasus, which has raised concerns about excessive dependence on Russia.

Chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister has described the Black Sea cable as a flagship project for the EU and a regional priority, according to the Financial Times.

“Without (internet cables) there would be no video conferences, no research cooperation, and no Netflix,” he said according to the newspaper, underlining that even the Russians know this.

The cable project however, there is no certainty about the feasibility and schedule. The situation is especially complicated by how Russia uses its warships in the Black Sea in its war against Ukraine and has blockaded Ukrainian ports.

Internet cables have come under scrutiny due to global concerns about espionage. Land lines and stations where submarine cables come ashore are considered vulnerable to attacks by governments and hackers, among other things.

Concerns about the deliberate sabotage of submarine cables and other marine infrastructure have grown after the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were detected in the Baltic Sea in international waters at the end of last September. There were a total of four leakage points: two in the Swedish and two in the Danish economic zone. The Nord Stream pipes run from Russia through the bottom of the Gulf of Finland to Germany.