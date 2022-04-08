Europe French and Polish leaders blame rivalry: Macron called Polish PM ‘far-right anti-Semitic’

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck, Macron’s talks with Putin are as fruitful as negotiations with Hitler.

French and Polish leaders have been at odds with each other in the wake of the poor negotiations on the war in Ukraine. The matter was reported, among other things British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and the news agency AFP.

On Friday, the President of France Emmanuel Macron invited the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawieckia “An far-right anti-Semitic who denies LGBT people”.

LGBT is an umbrella term for various sexual and gender minorities. Macron’s comments were released on Thursday Le Parisien in an interview with the magazine.

After Macron’s speeches, Poland announced on Friday that it would invite the French ambassador to Poland for an interview.

Spokesman for the Polish Government Piotr Müller denied Macron’s accusations of anti-Semitism. He said the president went “too far” in his word choices.

According to the BBC, it is unclear why Macron accused Morawieck of anti-Semitism.

Morawiecki Macron, for his part, has criticized Macron for failing to negotiate with the Russian president Vladimir Putin have not led to the desired results.

“How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what has you achieved?” Morawiecki asked on Monday.

The prime minister hinted that Macron’s tactics are completely wrong. According to Morawieck, criminals should not be negotiated, but should be fought.

“No one negotiated Hitler with. Would you negotiate with Hitler, Stalin or Pol Potin with?”

In Le Parisien, Macron defended his talks with Putin and called it his duty.

Previously this week, Macron said Morawieck’s comments were “unfounded and outrageous”. According to the president, Morawiecki supports the right-wing Marine Le PenMacron ‘s most notable contender in this month’ s presidential election.

Le Pen has recently tightened the support gap for Macron, who is still the most popular candidate by opinion polls. However, his support has been declining.