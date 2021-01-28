Two years ago the first complaints from players and some European institutions against Nintendo began, because of the recurring fault (not to say inevitable) of the Joy-Con controllers on the Switch. Now, far from being solved, the issue is once again highlighted with the new intervention of the European agencies, and the presentation of a new lawsuit against Nintendo.

The failure of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

More specifically, it is a failure in the recognition of the joysticks of the controls caused by excessive wear on the internal connectors of the control. When these are fixed on the console or even separated from it and without being used, the Switch detects a false movement, making it very difficult to play many of the titles on the console.

Initially Nintendo limited itself to repairing the controls no questions or objections (clear sign that they were aware of the problem), but the problem has been accentuated due to the age of the console itself, greatly increasing the number of affected. And is that repair costs were up to $ 40, practically the same price of a completely new Joy-Con, and the same unit price in the case of buying the two-controller pack.

However, as a result of these first lawsuits, Nintendo began to offer a free repair and spare parts service for users who experienced this problem with their Joy-Con, covering the full cost even for those who do not have the original warranty.

However, the problem continues to be present in the new units, and since Nintendo continues without offering any kind of advance notice of the failure to the players, finally the European Consumers Organization (BEUC) has decided to go one step further publishing an official demand against the Japanese company.

Is about a new class action lawsuit created with nearly 25,000 reports collected from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and Greece, pointing to a problem present in 88% of players after two years of use.

As can be read in an extract from the document: «BEUC and its members are calling for an investigation at European level on the issue and Nintendo will be forced to urgently address premature product failures. Until then, faulty game controllers need to be repaired free of charge and consumers must be duly informed about the limited useful life of this product«.

Although the objective of the organization is not only for the users themselves, but also points out another notorious problem that could lead to new sanctions for Nintendo, «creating unnecessary electronic waste goes completely against the objectives of the European Green Deal«.

The next generation of Nintendo could bring the solution

Although the big N has not yet released official information on the rumored new Nintendo Switch Pro, we know from Nintendo America President Doug Bowser that they are always “exploring and looking for new ways to adapt technology to create new gaming experiences“, Which means that it is only a matter of time until we see a new model of that console.

And the company has been showing some of the possible improvements that this new console could bring through its latest patents, highlighting the development of new independent Joy-Con.

However, these new controls aim to be an additional complement to the new console, which would also keep some Joy-Con with rails similar to those of the current console. Furthermore, none of these documents has any mention of a possible solution to this problem.

Other consoles with recurring crashes, now in the spotlight

That said, while the case of Nintendo is being quite popular, it is not the only one. And it is that for a long time it has also been denounced a similar problem in the joysticks of the PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers, which has never been solved or covered for free as in the case of its competitor.

So, with only a few months since its availability, all eyes are now on the innovative DualSense. Will we see these problems again in the new generation?