New hard blow in Europe for Meta: the Regulatory Authority in charge of supervising its operations in the region has imposed a fine of 1.2 billion euros for violations of data protection laws. This is the highest fine ever imposed by the EU so far. It was the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) that targeted Meta Platforms’ practices regarding the transfer of Facebook user data from Europe to the United States. The investigation had been launched in 2020, but a legal dispute had slowed down the process until early 2021. The fine far exceeds the 746 million fine imposed in 2021 by the European authorities on Amazon. Meta has already announced its intention to appeal this decision. The fine comes on top of a €390 million fine the DPC imposed on Meta Platforms earlier this year and a further €405 million fine in 2022, both related to violations of data processing rules. Commenting on the EU’s decision, Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon stressed that Meta Platforms did not guarantee a “level of protection” compliant with European laws, making specific reference to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC has ordered a halt to data transfers until Meta Platforms complies with regional regulations, ceasing the unlawful processing of European user data, including storing it on US servers.