The map of large demonstrations and governments questioned throughout the Central European region shows multiple outbreaks of fire and moves away from the image of stability and democratic normality that characterized the region until recently. Electoral processes that were supposed to be routine have recently turned out to be unsuccessful and the formation of democratic governments threatens to become an impossible mission in several countries, due to the fragmentation of the vote and the emergence of radical political forces weighed down by increasingly precarious cordons sanitaire. The tension is manifested on the street in protests and confrontations with law enforcement. The causes are diverse and carry different flags depending on each country, but the common denominator is easily recognizable: instability.Multitudinous demonstrations were recorded last weekend in Romania and Slovakia. In the case of Bucharest, tens of thousands of protesters described the recent decision of the Constitutional Court to annul the result of the first round of the presidential elections, which the pro-Russian populist Calin Georgescu won at the end of November, as a “blow.” Protesters assumed that the courts and the newly formed liberal coalition government are acting illegally and “at the behest of Brussels.” In Bratislava, protesters were protesting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s controversial trip to Moscow. left-wing populist, mocking the unity of the European Union (EU) against Putin. “Slovakia is Europe, enough of Russia!” read one of the many banners against the “corrupt system”, which they accuse of keeping Fico in power. In both cases, the most important democratic institutions with generous popular support were questioned, in view of the public attendance. Mass protests also took place in Serbia in front of the Constitutional Court building in Belgrade. Convened by student associations, attendees recalled the disaster that occurred in Novi Sad, when more than two months ago the roof of the city's main train station collapsed and fifteen people died due to defective construction materials. Since then, there have been repeated and crowded protests demanding that the accident be investigated and openly questioning the Serbian Government. At the end of December, the Prosecutor's Office accused, among others, the former Minister of Construction, who rejects any responsibility. Protesters demand his resignation and measures to root out corruption, which they describe as widespread. Two other Central European democracies, even stronger than the previous ones, were also subject to violent protests over the weekend. In Austria, the start of negotiations to form a government between conservatives from the ÖVP and the extreme right from the FPÖ was accompanied by hostile rallies that rejected the legitimacy of that political association, backed by the polls. For more than three months, from the country’s presidency down to the last political party they have tried to prevent Herbert Kickl, the right-wing, pro-Russian populist who won the September 29 elections, from coming to power. Now that Kickl is ultimately leading the attempt to form a government, rejection is manifesting in the streets. Something similar is happening in Germany, where more than 15,000 people gathered over the weekend at several degrees below zero in Riesa. The Congress of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) was taking place there, the far-right party to which polls give up to 20% of the vote. The protesters tried to prevent their delegates from entering and the police were forced to use their batons and pepper spray. The spokesperson for the Buntes Meissen association, Jana Henker, denounced “police repression”. Social tension Tension in Germany has been unleashed after the fall of the ‘traffic light government’ of Olaf Scholz, a coalition of social democrats, liberals and greens, which has forced the early elections on February 23. But its increase has been progressive since Angela Merkel’s goodbye. Right-wing politically motivated crimes increased by 23.21% in 2023, according to the Federal Crime Office; those with left-wing political motivation 11.48%; and those with foreign ideological motivation, often tinged with religious motivation, 33.04%. Germany now expects one of the most tense electoral campaigns in its history and nervousness will not diminish in the rest of the pending elections in Central Europe for 2025. The presidential elections called in Romania and Poland and the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic are also a cause of protests, where Polls suggest that the victory of Andrej Babis will reinforce the axis between the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, and the Slovak. Destroys the “Trump Croatian»Just held, in the Croatian presidential elections, the pro-Russian nationalist Zoran Milanovic, nicknamed the «Croatian Trump», obtained a large majority. In addition, attempts at Russian interference are expected in the legislative elections to be held in Moldova this year. And all this without European money arriving to calm things down. With the economies of Germany and France stagnant, the financial margin is slim. As Budapest or Vienna have shown, it is easier for political parties and governments to raise Russian or Chinese funds than European ones.

