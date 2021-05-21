European countries are faced with a shortage of skilled labor. The shortage of specialists in many industries is exacerbated by closed borders due to the coronavirus, writes Bloomberg.

The unemployment rate in the countries of the European Union (EU) is over seven percent. According to experts, the situation will stabilize and return to the pre-pandemic level no earlier than 2023.

Many people are unable to go to work abroad due to bans related to COVID-19. Universities have sharply reduced the admission of foreign students. Additional barriers are imposed by Brexit. The UK and the EU have imposed reciprocal bans on the movement of labor and the recognition of certain qualifications.

Labor problems will become even more acute when the EU launches a € 800 billion environmental and digital industries support program. To work in these areas, specialized personnel will be required.

“The problems in Europe are structural. This is especially noticeable in technical professions, the digital sphere, and areas of the “green” economy. There is expected to be a great demand for skilled workers. You have to figure out how to cover it, ”said Axel Plüennecke, economist at the Cologne Institute.

Net migration to Germany fell by about a third in 2020. Norway lacks specialized hospitality workers and has lost foreign guides due to travel restrictions. Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt AB is looking for 3,000 workers for a plant under construction in Skellefteå. A December 2020 EU report recorded labor shortages in construction, engineering, software development and healthcare.

“The challenge for companies and countries is to synchronize job losses with job creation. Structural changes are taking place in mobility, in consumption, which will affect jobs, ”said Alain Dehaz, executive director of the Swiss international recruiting agency Adecco Group AG.

Some states will still be able to benefit from the labor market crisis, experts say. Poland, Romania and Italy will be able to stay with their highly qualified workforce, who usually migrate to other European countries in search of work.

Almost all European countries have faced problems in the labor market. The most difficult situation is developing in Spain and Italy with the share of unemployed at 16.1 and 10.2 percent, respectively. The upcoming surge in unemployment is also confirmed by experts from the insurance company Euler Hermes. According to the organization’s forecasts, the rise in unemployment will be about 38 percent compared to the level before the pandemic.