Paris (AFP) – Average temperatures were “almost 2 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 reference period,” Copernicus, the European climate change service, said in a statement.

This service, which does not have comparable data before the 1991-2020 period, already announced that the boreal summer of 2022 had been the warmest in its records with temperatures 1.34 ºC above normal.

“The serious consequences of climate change are now manifest and we need ambitious climate action during COP27 to ensure emission reductions to stabilize temperatures at a level close to the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement,” he said. Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

According to the European service, “a heat wave caused record daily temperatures in Western Europe and a record October for Austria, Switzerland and France, as well as for much of Italy and Spain.”

The European continent is the fastest warming continent in the entire globe

Over the past 30 years, Europe has seen temperatures rise more than twice the global average, rising by half a degree each decade, according to a report by the World Meteorological Organization and C3S released on Nov. 2.

In October, in some parts of the continent, the abnormal heat was accompanied by a lack of rain, although in others it was a wetter month than usual.

A man drinks water during a heat wave in the Spanish city of Seville on July 12, 2022. Jorge Guerrero AFP/Files

In the rest of the world, Copernicus notes that “Canada experienced record heat and much higher than average temperatures were also observed in Greenland or Siberia.”

On the other hand, Australia, the extreme east of Russia or parts of West Antarctica recorded “temperatures cooler than average”.

Since the end of the 19th century, the Earth has warmed by almost 1.2°C and half of this increase has occurred in the last three decades.

This year is on track to be the fifth or sixth warmest on record despite the impact since 2020 of the periodic, natural La Niña in the Pacific, which cools the atmosphere.