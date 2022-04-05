The German government has declared 40 Russian diplomats from the Berlin embassy “persona non grata”who have been urged to leave the country, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reported today.

(Read: Biden asks to judge Putin for war crimes for what happened in Bucha)

These are people whoday by day they work against our freedom and against our social cohesion”, according to the statement issued by Foreign Affairs, where the “incredible brutality” of the Russian leadership is alluded to, reflected in the images from the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

(You are interested in: UN asks to investigate possible war crimes of Russia in Ukraine)

“We fear that similar images have been produced in other towns occupied by Russian troops“, continues the statement, according to which in the face of this “brutality” we must respond from the “strength of our freedom”.

The diplomats who have been declared “persona non grata” are members of the Russian embassy whose work, according to Foreign Affairs, is “a threat to anyone who seeks protection in our country.”

Baerbock, of the Greens, also announces “other reactions”, which will be agreed with his partners, alluding to the tightening of the sanctions that the European Union (EU) will foreseeably adopt.

The minister also agrees to “support” the reinforcement of troops on the eastern flank of NATO, although without specifying its scope. Germany has so far rejected the possibility of an embargo on imports of Russian gas, oil or coal, despite strong pressure from partners such as Poland or the Baltic countries to take that step.

The first European power depends heavily on these supplies, since 55% of the gas it imports comes from Russia, while the percentages related to coal or oil are around 50%.

The Minister of the Economy and the Climate, the equally green Robert Habeck, has admitted very reluctantly that these supplies cannot be cut off immediately.

The body of a dead man lies on the road in the city of Bucha, near kyiv on Sunday. See also France hosts international summit to protect oceans - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Photo: EFE/ Oleksandr Ratushniak

France joins the cause

This action is part of a European approach. Our main responsibility is to guarantee the safety of the French and Europeans.

France announced on Monday that it will expel 35 Russian diplomats “whose activities are contrary to [sus] interests“, in full Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The brief official note does not specify the number of diplomats involved, but, according to a source close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there will be 35.

France follows in the footsteps of Germany, whose Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, announced on Monday the expulsion of a “large number of Russian diplomats”. According to AFP information, there would be 40.

These decisions come after similar announcements in recent days from several European countries. Lithuania expelled the Russian ambassador after the “horrible Bucha massacre”. International pressure intensified on Moscow after the discovery of numerous civilian bodies in the kyiv region, especially in Bucha.

The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, announced that they will study new sanctions against Russia for these events, which the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, described as “genocide”.

Mass expulsion in northern Europe

It is that they have not acted in accordance with the Vienna Convention and have carried out illegal intelligence activities.

Belgium decided on March 29 to expel 21 accredited people as diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Brussels and at the Russian Consulate General in Antwerp for their involvement in espionage and influence operations that threaten the country’s security.

For its part, The Netherlands announced on March 29 the expulsion of 17 “intelligence officers” from Moscow that they were attached to the Russian representations in that country “under diplomatic cover” and argued that the presence of these spies posed “a threat to national security”.

In Sweden, the Swedish government announced on Tuesday the expulsion from the country of three Russian diplomats for allegedly carrying out espionage activities, explained Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Linde noted that it is a difficult decision and assumed that it will have consequences, but considers it “necessary” and did not rule out more expulsions of Russian diplomats in the future.

Finally in Denmark will expel fifteen Russian diplomats from the countrywhom he accuses of acting as spies and being a risk to national security, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced on Tuesday.

“We don’t want espionage on Danish soil, so they will be expelled from Denmark now,” he said.

Other countries that joined the case

The Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi di Maio, announced this Tuesday from Berlin that the expulsion of 30 diplomats has been reported. of the Russian embassy for being a risk “to national security” and following the decisions that other European countries have taken.

Di Maio announced that the Russian ambassador to Italy, Sergei Razov, had been summoned to inform him of the expulsion of these 30 diplomats, and furthermore, added that it occurs “in the context of the current crisis situation resulting from the unjustified aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation”.

The Spanish government decided on Tuesday to expel 25 diplomats and staff from the Russian embassy in Madrid, considering that they represent “a threat to the security” of Spain and as a sign of rejection of the actions of Russian troops in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is finalizing the list of those expelled, who could be “perhaps a few more,” Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said at a press conference.

Ireland expelled four diplomats on March 29 because they had not carried out their activities “in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour”.

Immediately afterward, Slovakia announced on March 30 the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats whom it accused of carrying out espionage activities. He had already done the same on March 14 with three other employees of the diplomatic mission, also accused of having committed acts of espionage.

Lithuania expels ambassador

The Lithuanian government has decided to reduce diplomatic representation and the ambassador of the Russian Federation will have to leave Lithuania

Lithuania announced on Monday the expulsion of the Russian ambassador, after the invasion of Ukraine and the atrocities attributed to Russian soldiers.

“It won’t be long before retaliatory measures are taken,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajarova told AFP.

In the press, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielius Landsbergis, indicated that Lithuania was also going to close the Russian consulate in Klaipeda, the port city in which 20% of the inhabitants are of Russian origin. The Lithuanian minister denounced the alleged Bucha massacre as a “war crime”.

Ukraine accuses the Russian army, which invaded the country, of having committed this “massacre”. Russian troops have occupied this small town northwest of kyiv since February 27. Since then it has been inaccessible.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– UK could build up to seven nuclear power plants before 2050

– The US seeks to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council

– Why do they fear the new president of Costa Rica?