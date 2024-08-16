More imported cases of a new strain of mpox, known as monkeypox, will appear in Europe in the coming weeks, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday, August 16. However, the agency stressed that the risk of sustained transmission remains low. Meanwhile, Pakistan reported its first case of infection after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease an international health emergency last Wednesday, the second time in two years. In China, authorities announced tighter controls on the entry of goods and people into their country to prevent the spread of the virus.

