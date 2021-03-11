The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assured this Thursday that it is currently studying the reports on clotting problems diagnosed in several European countries coinciding with the receipt of an AstraZeneca vaccine.

The EMA assured that it could issue “today or tomorrow” advice on the use of the drug in the European Union (EU).

Let us remember that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was created by the pharmaceutical company together with the University of Oxford, is the one that will be produced in Argentina.

As confirmed by a source from the Amsterdam-based Agency, the EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) is already gathered to analyze available information about the cases of clots in people who have received the vaccine from this pharmaceutical company.

Denmark suspended this Thursday for 14 days the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after registering “serious cases of clots” in people who had received it, one of the cases is related to a death occurring 10 days after vaccination, although he stressed that it still cannot be concluded that there is a direct relationship between the vaccine and thrombi.

Norway also announced the “precautionary” suspension of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines.

The decision came less than a day after the EMA assured that, after a preliminary analysis, does not believe that “there is a specific problem” with a batch of AstraZeneca.

It is the ABV5300 lot, withdrawn last Sunday by Austria as a precautionary measure after the death of a person diagnosed with multiple thrombosis – formation of blood clots – and the disease of another coinciding with his vaccination.

Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg they also suspended vaccination with the doses of that particular batch, which was received by 17 countries of the European Union, including Spain, Poland, Malta, France and Greece, according to the EMA.

The PRAC is reviewing the reported cases of conditions and all cases of thromboembolic events and conditions related to blood clots that have been reported by patients. coinciding with the days after the vaccinationn.

The Dutch authorities also registered on Thursday a case of thrombosis diagnosed after an injection with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it is not a serious case that has required hospitalization.

However, the Dutch center that records the side effects of vaccines, Lareb, is investigating it in depth.

AstraZeneca Netherlands told Dutch television NOS that it is in close contact with the EMA and recalled that it is this European regulator who decides on the practical consequences of these reported clotting problems in vaccinated people.

“It is not up to us to decide or advise on the use of vaccines, that’s what the health authorities are for,” he stressed.

Source: agencies