The latest figures for natural gas reserves in Europe, published this Tuesday by the International Energy Agency (IEA), are a powerful message to sailors at the gates of winter. With prices at record highs, continental inventories are 16% below the average of the last five years and 22% below what was stored 12 months ago, when the pandemic sank the consumption of all types of energy. October marks, in much of central and northern Europe, the start of the heating season.

The volumes stored are especially worrying in the northwest of the continent – France on the sidelines – where they are around 64% at the end of the season with the highest consumption. And in countries like the Netherlands, some deposits have not received new net injections for more than three months.

“The 2021/2022 winter season will start with record gas prices, as a result of a strong recovery in demand, extreme weather conditions [el invierno pasado estuvo marcado por los temporales de nieve y hielo] and unplanned supply cuts ”, explain the IEA technicians in their latest review of the global situation in the sector. These tensions, warn specialists from the arm of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), “are a reminder that security of supply continues to be an important issue in gas markets.” Even more so when, in the midst of the energy transition towards a more environmentally friendly model, this fuel plays a crucial role in the generation of electricity as a backup for renewable and nuclear energy.

Although the sudden shortage of natural gas in this post-pandemic economic recovery is widespread, the European situation contrasts with that experienced in other parts of the West. In the United States and Canada, for example, natural gas reserves are just 7% below their historical average. And there, in addition, the risk of supply breakdown is lower because they are large producers. The Old Continent, on the other hand, imports 90% of the gas it consumes.

Domino effect on coal

In China, on the other hand, the swords are at the top in case the winter comes colder than usual. Faced with high prices and the impossibility of getting more LNG ships (those that transport liquefied natural gas), the Asian giant, by far the world’s largest importer of this fuel, has launched in recent weeks to buy coal in large quantities . The objective: to prevent the electricity cuts that have already begun to suffer in some regions of the country from getting worse when there will be more supply needs.

The domino effect, however, does not stop there. This greater Chinese appetite for coal has caused that mineral, the dirtiest and least efficient source of primary energy and that until recently seemed to have its days numbered, has shot its price in recent days to the point of breaking a historical record after historical record. And that other large coal consumers, such as India, are watching and hoping to ensure enough quantity so that their power plants are not forced to stop. There, in the second most populated country on the planet, the figures are now critical: according to official data, the average amount stored in each plant is barely enough for four more days, when a month ago it was for 13 days. And just over half of them barely have three more days.

“The high prices of natural gas are causing a substitution in favor of coal and oil, also causing a higher level of CO2 emissions and pollution”, confirm the technicians of the Paris-based organization.

Oil, at seven-year highs

Gas and coal are by no means an island in the global energy market. Although its climb is being slower, oil has followed a clear upward trend in recent times that this week has been aggravated by the decision of the main exporting countries (gathered under the umbrella of the expanded OPEC) not to step on the accelerator of the offer. The cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will gradually increase supply by 400,000 barrels a day over the next two months. It is exactly the same figure that had been announced a few months ago and means rejecting the requests of important voices, such as those of the United States Government, who asked to speed up pumping to prevent gasoline from soaring even more.

This artificial maintenance of supply combined with a demand that is increasing strongly due to the recovery of consumption around the world, has taken crude oil to its highest level in three years on Tuesday. The barrel of brent It is again above $ 80 and has already accumulated a rebound of more than 50% so far in 2021. However, the executive director of the IEA, Fatih Birol, confided on Monday – shortly after the exporters made public his decision – that the price of crude oil “will relax in the coming months.” It would be, he said, “good news” for a global recovery that the incipient energy crisis is beginning to call into question.