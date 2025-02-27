The Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE), in a ruling this Thursday, guarantees the legality that the commissions charged by real estate agencies are limited for renting or selling a property to guarantee access to housing.

Although the court has failed on a case in Slovenia, its jurisprudence is extrapolable to any EU country. The TJUE has analyzed a law of the country that limited to 4% the commission that the real estate agency can collect. Specifically, at 4% of the sale price of a property, that is, if it is sold for 200,000 euros, it can take 8,000 euros of commission; And at 4% of the rental rent according to the months for which the contract is signed, that is, that if a floor is rented at 1,000 euros per month for a year, there are 12,000 euros of which it can earn 480 euros of commission.

The Court, in its judgment, indicates that Establish limits to the commissions charged by a real estate agency is legal provided that they are not discriminatory (that is, that they apply to some companies no longer or that are different by regions); are justified for an imperative reason for general interest (such as facilitating access to housing) and that are proportional (that is, not very low or too high).

“The limitation seems suitable for promoting accessibility to appropriate homes at affordable prices, given that The amount of the commission is probably had an impact on the sale or rental price“, indicates the sentence.

A point that he considers especially important with respect to vulnerable people such as young people, students and elderly people. “The measure can also contribute to the protection of consumers, offering greater prices transparency and preventing excessive rates from being applied,” he says.

Therefore it summons the constitutional court to verify that the commission is necessary for the aforementioned objectives and if, at the same time, it allows real estate agencies to cover their expenses and obtain a reasonable benefit.