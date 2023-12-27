Geopolitika: Biden changed his rhetoric on supporting Ukraine to more restrained

US President Joe Biden's rhetoric on the topic of supporting Ukraine has changed to more restrained. A journalist from a Croatian publication drew attention to this Geopolitika News Zoran Meter.

He considered the recent visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States a failure and noted that Biden’s statements on helping Kyiv changed during their meeting.

“Biden this time said that he would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine “for as long as possible.” This is a significant deviation from his previous phrase, repeated like a mantra, about providing assistance to Kyiv “as long as it is necessary” (although this too can be seen as very far-fetched),” opined an author from Europe.

He also suggested that Ukraine would not be able to survive as a country without American financial and military assistance and would thus become hostage to internal struggles in the United States.

In September, Meter said that the US's initial lack of a strategy for Ukraine would result in a nightmare for the West.