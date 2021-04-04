An elderly person receives the covid vaccine in Massachusetts. JESSICA RINALDI (EFE)

The first quarter has sown many more doubts in the European economy than in the American one. The latest wave of the pandemic is strongly affecting the large eurozone countries, especially France and Italy, which have seen their daily infections accelerate very quickly in March, partly due to a slow start in the supply of vaccines and also due to increasingly affected by the most contagious strain from the UK. The incidence is growing somewhat more slowly in Germany and is progressing with some delay in Spain, but is practically on the rise throughout the continent. The successive controversies around the management of the pandemic are added – the latest being the suspension, but only temporary, of the Astrazeneca vaccine, the threat of blocking its exports and the lack of clarity about the new restrictions in Germany – that they do not help to anticipate the rate of vaccinations, the main weapon to restore confidence. In fact, some German institutes are revising their growth estimates for their country downward.

Faced with this scenario, in the United States, the Democratic control of the White House and Congress has managed to carry out a huge package of fiscal impulses, of 1.9 trillion dollars, added to the previous stimuli, while a program begins to be negotiated of infrastructures that will bring additional investments. The rate of vaccinations is double that of Europe, while the Federal Reserve remains calm and contains fears of a possible acceleration in inflation and increases in interest rates.

Still, the prospects for Europe should improve. For one thing, the delays in vaccinations are relatively small. The real acceleration of the process was foreseen for April and May, as it seems that it will happen, thanks also to a new vaccine recently approved in Europe. And it is true that restrictions on mobility have been tightened, but the confidence indicators do not point – for now – to a downturn in the second quarter.

On the other hand, and it is a factor that is perhaps being underestimated, the acceleration of US growth, much stronger than expected a few months ago, is going to have a drag effect on the rest of the world, including the European economy, which could grow this year about half a point more than anticipated thanks to this, and even more in 2022. Thus, the growth profile that was looming for the euro area – a first semester of waiting for normalization and a second quarter of strong rebound , also helped by the Recovery Fund—, remains practically intact, although there may be some delay in the exit.

Miguel Jiménez González-Anleoby BBVA Research.