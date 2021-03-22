Neither the doubts with the AstraZeneca vaccine nor the relative slowness of vaccination programs in the Member States of the European Union lead to changes in the Commission’s discourse. The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, the Frenchman Thierry Breton, repeated this Sunday on the set of the first French private channel, TF1, that Europe will fulfill your plans vaccination and that for this you will not need russian vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Breton, strongman of the vaccine working group launched by the European Commission, said again “No” to Sputnik-V Russian: “We are not going to need it in any way and also the Russians are having problems producing it.” Breton even offered to Moscow to make available to the Russians “One or two factories” to help them produce their vaccine.

The statements of the commissioner, a man who has more and more ancestry over President Ursula Von der Leyen and who has been assuming powers until he is one of the most important European commissioners, collide with those of the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn.

He said last week that he hoped the European Medicines Agency authorize as soon as possible the Russian vaccine and that if the European Union did not buy it, Berlin would buy it on his own. A German laboratory requested authorization weeks ago.

The German government is one of those that most protests the reduced supply of vaccines but administers them with more parsimony than many of its neighboring countries.

Thierry Breton, strongman of the working group on vaccines launched by the European Commission. Photo: AFP

The pressure to authorize the Russian vaccine in Europe is not only German. Hungary has administered it for weeks – also the Chinese Sinopharm, which was also not authorized by the European Medicines Agency. In addition, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, two of the European countries with the worst epidemiological situation since autumn, have already started receiving batches of the Russian vaccine.

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic asked the European Agency to speed up the authorization “because lives are at stake.” Matovic can see how his government falls for that purchase because not all the parties of the coalition that supports the Executive were in agreement with buying the Russian vaccines and the decision was made by Matovic himself without consulting his coalition partners. Austria also opened the door for Russia to produce its vaccine in Austrian plants, but only after approval by the EMA.

The “Day” of immunity: July 14

Breton also said that by the end of June the European Union will have already administered between 300 and 350 million vaccines and that by July 14 – French National Day – it will have already achieved immunity thanks to vaccines produced in Europe. The commissioner recognizes that the date is “symbolic” and repeats Von der Leyen’s message: “We are on the last straight because we know that to defeat this epidemic there is only one solution, to get vaccinated. And those vaccines are already arriving ”.

The commissioner explained in the interview that according to his information this month the pharmaceutical companies will deliver to the European governments 60 million vaccines and that the supply will increase because there will be 100 million in April and 120 million in May. Breton assured that by the end of June there will be 350 million vaccines and that they are already 55 European factories dedicated to producing them.

Breton’s optimism clashes with the statements of other commissioners. His colleague Stella Kyriakides, head of the Health portfolio, said that only with vaccination will the virus not be eradicated and repeated that for now it is vitally important to continue doing tests and tracing the contacts of the infected to break the chains of contagion.

In an appearance before the Committee of the Regions, the Cypriot said that “for now we have to keep a close eye on the epidemiological situation ”.

Brussels, special