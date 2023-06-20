













Europe does not regulate anything: OpenAI pressures the European Union not to impose regulations against AI

The creator of the most popular AI, ChatGPTasked legislators for various amendments to a draft version of the law on European Union about Artificial Intelligence. The objective of this law is to regulate the use of this technology.

It was approved by the European Parliament on June 14 and OpenAI suggested several changes that were eventually added to the legislation. The issue here is that the European Parliament saw as a risk both ChatGPT like DALL-E, causing them to be regulated and have clearer obligations.

Source: OpenAI

On the other hand, both Google and Microsoft were also putting pressure on the European Union so that their respective AI projects would not have to go through some kind of special regulation that would affect their developments.

We also recommend: Beware ChatGPT, Elon Musk will also bring out his AI

There are concerns about how OpenAI develops artificial intelligence

There is real concern about regulating the different AIs that are on the market, despite the fact that their use could be very general. One of the arguments, beyond the risks involved in their employment, is that ChatGPT or any other application use copyrighted material for your Machine Learning.

This could affect many artists, developers and others, as they would be stealing information that they should not have access to in order to increase their knowledge. Let’s say that it comes down to using the work of others for one’s own benefit. The agencies ask for much more transparency on the basis of the development of these tools.

Likewise, OpenAI has an interesting position, because, just as it requested at the time that they be regulated by the different institutions, demonstrating transparency and a desire for dialogue because even they already have their scrutinies, when the organizations want to intervene, they say no.

The law for AI in the European Union has not yet taken effect and there is still the possibility that it will not be approved by the European Council. The latter should be left for the end of 2023. What do you think of this scenario? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

Fountain

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)