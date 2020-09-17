The European Parliament (EP) adopted resolutions on Alexei Navalny. The European authorities demanded to tighten sanctions against Russia and stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. This is stated in the document, published on the EP website.

During the voting, 532 MEPs voted for the resolution, 84 parliamentarians voted against it. Another 72 abstained. The adopted document is not legislative in nature, the resolution is advisory and is not binding on the EU institutions and the governments of the member states of the union.

The document calls on the foreign ministers of European countries, who will meet on September 21, 2020 at a meeting of the EU Council, to develop a list of new restrictive measures against Russia as soon as possible, as well as to strengthen existing sanctions. In particular, the resolution calls for the introduction of restriction mechanisms that will allow finding and freezing the European assets of persons exposed in Navalny’s investigations.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov did not rule out earlier that Europe’s position with the Nord Stream 2 project could cause delays. However, in his opinion, in the end, Nord Stream 2 will be resistant to sanctions threats.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline from Russia to Europe along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It is currently over 90 percent built. The gas pipeline was supposed to be commissioned back in 2019, but the project had problems, first because of the position of Denmark, and then in connection with the US sanctions. As a result, the completion of construction was postponed to the horizon of 2021.