Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:10











Europe considers Kamala Harris the victor in her debate against Donald Trump. This is confirmed by some of the main media outlets in the Old Continent, which cite terms such as the Republican leader having to remain “on the defensive” or even having suffered dialectical “harassment” from his Democratic rival. However, some analysts are sorry that the face-to-face has reproduced the great evils of contemporary politics: little program, little specificity in the issues of interest to the citizen and an excess of mutual attacks and disqualifications. The meeting organized by ABC shows that “And you more” is already the star argument between politicians of different ideologies.

«The Democratic candidate, who is offensive, is putting the former Republican president in a difficult position.» Le Monde sums up in this sentence everything that happened on Tuesday night (early Wednesday in Spain) in Philadelphia. The French newspaper notes that the two candidates for the US presidency offered «opposing visions» of the country and what they want for it and then went on to accuse each other of «lying.» It notes that Trump «was constantly on the defensive against a self-assured opponent who wanted to make him look like a man from the past.»

The Times highlights that it has been a “strong night” for Kamala Harris, crowned by Taylor Swift’s announcement that she will vote for her on November 5. Good news for a Democratic Party that, even before its convention in August, during the pop star’s monumental “Eras Tour,” was already fantasizing that the singer would at some point run for its ticket in front of her millions of fans.

Contrast of speeches



The British newspaper claims that the two electoral rivals “clashed” frequently and that the fact that Donald Trump went to the press room to offer his impressions immediately after the debate was over constitutes recognition of the vice president’s victory. It believes that Harris’s mockery of the fact that the tycoon does not attract as many people as he claims at his rallies and that many leave bored before the end worked “very well.” Another British newspaper, the ‘Financial Times’, opens its digital edition this Wednesday with the headline that Kamala Harris “harasses Trump in a heated debate” and manages to anger him by insistently repeating that he is not the “ideal” individual to preside over the United States.

The Guardian looks at the contrast in the speeches of both. It argues that the Republican tycoon “promised his base to restore what he considers the glory of the past,” while the current vice president “announced the hope of a brighter future.” Although neither of them specified which concrete projects they would most immediately implement if they reach the White House, the chronicle emphasizes that Trump appeared to be the weakest in this regard and “shared little about how he would address the key problems facing Americans.”

Paolo Mastrolilli, US correspondent for Italian ‘La Repubblica’, agrees with this assessment. The Democrat spoke of the “future” and the conservative stuck in the “past”. “The main difference in last night’s debate in Philadelphia was there, but it could be enough to convince the few undecided voters who remain that sending the old magnate back to the White House would not be the best thing for the United States,” he concludes.

The vice president’s sense of victory is also present in Corriere della Sera. In an article signed by Massimo Gaggi, the Italian daily states that “the signs of a lost debate” or, at least, one that was resolved far below the Republican leader’s expectations “can be seen everywhere.” “Kamala took advantage of the strategy studied by her team: reminding the public of Trump’s mistakes, his weaknesses, his moments of mental confusion, his incomprehensible quotes, his promise to govern in an authoritarian country,” Gaggi lists. He adds that the candidate “has shown that she can handle herself well not only in front of a friendly audience at a convention, but also in a confrontation with Trump. But this does not mean that she has become a star: she has not ceded the center of the ring to Trump, but she has not yet passed the test of the most difficult questions,” he warns.

Spreading hoaxes is not convenient



Among the tycoon’s flaws in this face-to-face, European analysts highlight his insistence on spreading lies. He did so in the debate with Joe Biden less than two months ago and it worked for him then: the president, and at that time a candidate for re-election, was overwhelmed and overcome by his opponent’s incontinence of falsehoods and collapsed. He did not know how to react. In the current case, ‘Bild’ highlights how his successor, on the other hand, “smiles at Trump’s lies.” In the debate she made gestures of disbelief and laughed openly, while shaking her head in a very visible way, when she heard some of the falsehoods of her rival, whom she left out of the game. “Message to an audience of millions: these lies are so absurd that you can only laugh at them and not take them seriously,” the German newspaper summarizes about the candidate’s strategy.

Another aspect that is striking in Europe is the way Trump missed the opportunity to delegitimize his opponent’s electoral proposals by simply reminding her that she has been vice president of the United States for the past four years and that hardly any progress has been made on some of the issues she promises to resolve, such as the VAT issue or the lack of housing. Amidst “palpable hatred” during the debate, the Belgian ‘De Standaard’ believes that the tycoon “could have put the vice president in a difficult position for what has not been done in these four years,” but instead left her room to talk about “the future.”

The digital newspaper is convinced of the “disappointment” suffered by all citizens who were hoping to learn more about “what the next four years will bring them.” But it assures that “there can be no doubt about who won. If Harris was still relatively unknown to many Americans, she is no longer so after this debate. It seems very likely that undecided voters will like what they saw.”

Portugal’s ‘Diario de Noticias’, on the other hand, believes that the conservative leader was carried away by excessive criticism of the Administration, of the approved plans and also of those promised but not fulfilled by the Democrats during this last legislature. To which Kamala Harris responded: “You are not running against Biden, you are running against me.”