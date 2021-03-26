Charles Michel, President of the European Council, spoke of the need to preserve the long-standing union between the EU and the United States for the sake of future generations. It is reported by TASS…

“Our values ​​- democracy and the rule of law – are again under threat: internal and external. Both the EU and the US are more than ever responsible for future generations, ”Michel said. He added that the heads of state and government of the European Union announced to US President Joe Biden about their readiness to work with Washington on the supply of a vaccine against the coronavirus, economic recovery after the pandemic and the spread of democracy.

“We want prosperity around the world, we want to help raise the standards of living of people,” summed up Charles Michel, inviting Biden to an online summit to discuss “strengthening transatlantic unity”.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, following a meeting with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, said that the EU and the US had agreed to coordinate efforts against the “confrontational behavior of Russia.” Officials circulated a joint statement in which they again listed “the challenges posed by Russia: disinformation, interference in electoral processes, malicious cyberattack.” At the same time, the parties stated that “they are ready to cooperate with Russia on issues of common interest.”