Annalena Baerbock is counting on a European solution to the question of a possible diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa-Pool / dpa

At the meeting of EU foreign ministers there was no agreement on a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. France is against it, as well as Austria and Luxembourg.

Update from December 7th, 5:15 p.m.: The European Union is divided on the question of a political boycott of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Austria and Luxembourg sided with Emmanuel Macron at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. The French president had expressed criticism of a purely diplomatic boycott of the games by the EU. Lithuania, on the other hand, was open to a boycott. The small country is already in a clinch with Beijing because of the opening of a Taiwan office in Vilnius *.

The Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg * said in Brussels, however, that he sees it in a similar way to Macron: “I do not think politicizing the Winter Olympics would be very useful.” The people in China * would not benefit from a foreign minister not attending the Games. Luxembourg’s chief diplomat Jean Asselborn said he thought the French position was “very good”. Macron had said last week that a purely diplomatic, but not sporting boycott would only be a “very small and symbolic” measure. The French President advocated either not sending any athletes from the EU – or setting another common sign of commitment internationally.

A joint EU boycott of the games is therefore becoming increasingly unlikely. How Germany will decide in this situation is unclear. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had advocated a common EU line in advance. It is true that when it comes to human rights issues, it takes a tougher stance towards China than the previous federal government and was open to a boycott. At the same time, she spoke out in favor of using the Beijing Games “not for political things or ceremonies”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz * has not yet positioned himself clearly either.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is different: he announced in Brussels that he would not travel to the games. “I’m always in favor of a European approach, but sometimes it’s hard to find.”

Meanwhile, ARD announced on Monday that it would be reporting extensively on the games in Beijing: “Around 120 hours of broadcasting on the first, 500 hours of live stream, full program on the radio” will be there. ARD will present together with ZDF from a joint studio in Mainz. “What is new is that the Olympic programs in the first will not be hosted from the host city,” said the broadcaster. “The reason is the many imponderables resulting from the strict conditions imposed by the organizing committee and the Chinese state, which make implementation on site extremely difficult.”

China’s winter games: Baerbock wants to “advise together” on boycott at EU ministerial meeting

The Olympic ski jumping hill in Zhangjiakou near Beijing: The debate about a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games continues © Imago / VCG

First report from December 13, 2021: Brussels / Berlin / Munich – The debate about a diplomatic Olympic boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing in Europe is entering the next round. For example, the topic is on the agenda at the EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had on Sunday evening in ZDF-heute journal emphasizes: “We have repeatedly made it clear how we see the human rights situation in China at this very moment, also in view of the incidents that have occurred in the recent past – also with regard to athletes,” said Baerbock. “On this basis, we will be discussing this tomorrow together with our European colleagues here in Brussels.” For Baerbock it will be the first EU ministerial meeting in the new office. She had previously been open to a diplomatic boycott. In doing so, it relied on close coordination within the EU * from the start.

The US announced last week * that it would not send diplomatic or official representatives to the Games in China * in early 2022. Australia, Canada and the UK followed suit. New Zealand does not want to send diplomatic representatives to China either. The background to this is human rights violations, especially in the Xinjiang region *. Up to a million members of the Uighur minority are said to be interned in re-education camps.

Winter Games in Beijing: CDU MP Brand calls for a diplomatic boycott

The boycotts of several states are also fueling the discussion within Germany. For example, the human rights spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Michael Brand (CDU), Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Baerbock called on no political representatives from Germany to attend the Winter Games in February 2022. “The diplomatic boycott is the least that Germany can do together with others in Europe,” Brand said Daily mirror.

“Even small countries have already declared that they will not send anyone to China, and Germany should not make itself smaller than it is,” emphasized Brand. “There shouldn’t be a sell-off of human rights to a large market, because that would mean the sell-off of one’s own values ​​to an increasingly aggressive and brutal regime,” emphasized Brand. Brand emphasized with a view to President Xi Jinping *: “There is absolutely no need to stand next to someone who has been tortured and killed at the Olympia, a festival of peace and understanding.” Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, did not actively work on a boycott herself.

South Korea rules out Olympic boycott

South Korea has ruled out a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. “We have not received a request from any other country, not even from the USA, to participate in the diplomatic boycott,” said President Moon Jae-In on a visit to Australia on Monday. Such a step is not being considered. South Korea provides a very realistic explanation for this. A free and open Pacific region is important to South Korea, President Moon stressed. But Seoul must also take into account the role of China in efforts to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula: “We need China’s constructive efforts to enable the denuclearization of North Korea.”

Beijing immediately welcomed the announcement by South Korea. Seoul’s stance is “evidence of the friendship between China and South Korea,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Beijing is ready to work with the South Korean side for a political solution on the Korean peninsula. Beijing had previously threatened the boycotting states with consequences. However, China has not yet given details of possible measures. (ck / AFP / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.