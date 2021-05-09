Europe Day | European of the Year is researcher Timo Miettinen and young European Roma activist Leif Hagert

The European and Young European of the Year awards are presented annually on Europe Day on 9 May.

Investigator Timo Miettinen has been selected as European of the Year. The Young European of the Year is a Roma activist Leif Hagert.

The European of the Year award is given to someone who creates debate and raises awareness of political, social and human issues related to the European Union and Europe.

“Timo Miettinen is one of Finland’s most prominent commentators on EU and European affairs, social debates and folklorists of complex entities. As a researcher, Miettinen has been able to popularize the researched information and strengthen its position in civic debate and political decision-making, ”says the President of the European Finland Association, Member of Parliament. Ville Kaunisto in the press release.

Timo Miettinen is a University Researcher at the University of Helsinki specializing in European philosophy, history of ideas and politics. He is currently the director of the Center for European Studies at the University of Helsinki and a team leader in the Eurostorie Center of Excellence funded by the Academy of Finland.

“Exploring and understanding Europe, in my own thinking, is above all about taking responsibility for our own history and current situation. Our thinking is completely attached to the European tradition and its special quality, ”says Miettinen.

Of the year the young european boldly promotes european values ​​and takes an active and constructive part in the european civic debate. The acclaimed Leif Hagert is a 32-year-old Helsinki-based freelancer, activist and columnist.

“Combating structural discrimination is at the heart of European values. The rights of minorities, especially the Roma, affect and speak not only in Finland, but also more widely in Europe, ”says the President of the European Youth in a press release. Risto Rajala.

“This recognition says that Roma affairs are finally starting to get the attention they desperately need,” Hagert commented on his award.