Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa

06/14/2023 – 3:55 am

Europe can be neutral in carbon dioxide emissions by 2045 by reducing energy needs, being more efficient and investing in renewable energies. The guarantee is given in a study developed by 26 organizations, based on three words: sufficiency, efficiency and renewables.

The European Union points to 2050 as the date for carbon neutrality, when each country cannot emit more greenhouse gases (GHG) than it is capable of absorbing, for example through forests.

In the work now released, the organizations claim that it is possible to anticipate this neutrality by five years.

It is based on the reduction of energy needs, essential to guarantee an adequate level of services for everyone, in a perspective of frugal abundance (principle of sufficiency).

This sufficiency is combined with a reduction in energy intensity through technological improvements, (the efficiency principle).

The proposal is that the remaining demand for energy be met only by renewable energy, leaving nuclear energy out. Also leaving out projects for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture or sequestration.

CLEVER (Collaborative Low Energy Vision for the European Region), a “Collaborative Low Energy Consumption Vision for the European Region” resulted from a work that covered 30 countries (EU27, United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland) and was developed during four years among 26 partner organizations such as think-tanks, civil society organisations, research institutes and universities.

The project was led by the French non-governmental association “négaWatt”, which has been working in the area of ​​energy transition since 2001, and also had the participation of the Portuguese environmentalist association Zero, which today released the result in a statement.

The work, advances in the document, not only shows the advantages and possibilities of incorporating renewable energies on a large scale, but also shows “that the path to decarbonization is only viable through an efficient and parsimonious reduction and use of resources, both the national and European level, sober in the general consumption of energy and materials and in the need for new infrastructure”.

The CLEVER authors point out that Europe needs to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions twice as much in the next 20 years as it did in the last 30 years.

And they point out that this “climate emergency” is aggravated by an unsustainable degradation of ecosystems, a decline in biodiversity, challenges in terms of energy security and a crisis in the cost of living with increased social inequalities.

For a climate neutral Europe in 2045, it is necessary to reduce GHG emissions by 65% ​​by 2030, by 80% by 2035 and by 90% by 2040.

And because CLEVER is based on energy savings, the authors say in the paper that a reduction in final energy demand by 55% by 2050 compared to 2019 levels, with intermediate reductions in 2030 and 2040, is critical.

By reducing energy demand, Europe and individual countries can reach 42% renewable energy in 2030, 65% in 2035 and 80% in 2040, relying on solar and wind energy.

The bet will have to be on electricity, with the use of hydrogen only for sectors such as steel or cement and maritime and air transport. This, the authors point out, minimized the demand pressure for electricity from renewable energy.

The limited use of biofuels is also advised, such as biogas in industrial uses, and as long as it is not produced through food crops.

The authors of the work point out that the criterion of sufficiency must be integrated into the energy and climate policy of the European Union. And in Portugal, asks Zero, it should also be included in the National Energy and Climate Plan.
























