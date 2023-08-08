capitals (union)

Yesterday, the authorities in a number of European countries announced record-breaking floods and hundreds of landslides, and the evacuation of hundreds of people in central Europe, as rescue workers battled harsh weather in Slovenia, Austria and Croatia, while hundreds of firefighters in Portugal were still battling forest fires on Monday. Especially in the center and south of the country, knowing that the whole country is on alert due to the high temperatures.

The floods were the worst natural disaster Slovenia had experienced since it gained independence in 1991, and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Gollob estimated the total losses at more than 500 million euros, and appealed to the European Union and NATO for aid.

Six people died as a result of the severe weather, including two Dutch men who were struck by lightning while hiking, according to the authorities. Slovenian fire departments recorded 57 operations yesterday, most of them in the north of the country. Floods and landslides caused severe damage, villages were evacuated, and rising waters inundated roads and train tracks.

In southern Austria, there is still a high risk of landslides. The province of Carinthia reported 80 major landslides, for which at least 10 residents had to be evacuated, while the neighboring province of Styria recorded 280 landslides yesterday. In neighboring Croatia, television announced that the authorities recorded high water levels today, Monday, as roads and fields were flooded. A state of emergency was declared in different parts of the country.

In Germany, Storm Zakaria is expected to cause flooding in Hamburg. A spokesman for the Federal Office of Maritime Navigation and Maritime Survey «Hydrography», said that the office expects an unusual rise in water levels by 1.5 meters above the average water height. Police advised residents to avoid the area in question around the Elbe in Hamburg and to leave particularly low-lying areas, particularly near the Elbe, as well as the Hafencity district and the port area (Hamburg is Germany’s largest port). Police also advised citizens to park cars on higher ground.

As for Spain, which overcame three fires that broke out this weekend, it is also on alert due to the increased risk of fires caused by the third heat wave of the summer.

In Portugal, a thousand firefighters were deployed on Monday afternoon to fight fires in the vicinity of Orem (central) and Odemira (south), supported by 12 firefighting aircraft, according to a report issued by the National Civil Protection Authority on its page on the “Internet”.

A forest fire continues to advance due to winds in Odemera, near the southwestern coast of the country, after it forced the authorities to carry out temporary evacuations Sunday, civil protection chief Jose Ribeiro told local media.