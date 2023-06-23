Following an urgent debate to “ensure free and safe access through the Lachin Corridor”, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday 22 June expressed its extreme concern over the humanitarian emergency in Nagorno Karabakh, in the Caucasus southern. Since 12 December 2022 Azerbaijan, despite the agreements signed in 2020 with Armenia and Russia at the end of the 44-day war, has closed the Lachin corridor, the only access route to the Armenian exclave, deliberately cutting off electricity supplies , gas, food, water and medicines: for over seven months more than 120,000 people have been completely isolated without any means of support or escape route.

The European Parliament “while fully recognizing Azerbaijan’s concern to ensure security within its territory and at its borders” declared itself shocked “by the fact that the Azerbaijani leadership does not recognize the very serious humanitarian and human rights consequences deriving from the current situation”. The presented resolution by Irishman Paul Gavan reminded Azerbaijan of its duty to “protect and ensure the safety of all those living within its internationally recognized borders”.

The Assembly expressed the conviction that “a humanitarian response alone is not sufficient and therefore a political solution is needed”. And he urgently asked to address the questions of the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh – a historically Armenian region – by promoting dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert, the capitals of Azerbaijan and of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno Karabakh, «also through involvement neutral international”.

The Council of Europe recalled the recent intimations of the International Court of Justice: «Azerbaijan urgently adopts all measures at its disposal necessary to ensure the unhindered movement of people, vehicles and goods along the Lachin Corridor in both directions » and therefore invited Baku to respect the peremptory order issued by the Tribunal of The Hague last February 22nd.

The Assembly, noting that “the accusations presented by Azerbaijan against Armenia have been rejected by both international tribunals”, nevertheless invited Yerevan to concretely commit itself “to the easing of tensions” by allowing “international monitoring to assess the truthfulness of Azerbaijan’s accusations regarding the illegal weapons introduced in Nagorno Karabakh», an issue extremely dear to Azerbaijani propaganda which, for this reason, continues to deny the ongoing blockade in Lachin.

The European Council then expressed great concern “over the hostile and threatening rhetoric” used against the Armenians by the Azerbaijani leadership. He then urged Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures “to counter incitement to hatred even by high-level public officials”. The same appeal was made to Armenia.

“While welcoming the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan and considering it as the first step towards the end of a conflict that has already caused too many victims and tragedies in thirty years”, the Assembly recalled that “both the countries undertook to resolve the conflict by peaceful means when, in 2001, they joined the Council of Europe».

Resolution 15796 was approved with 48 votes in favor, 16 against (with Azeris, Turks and Cypriots also the Northern League supporter Graziano Pizzimenti), 3 abstentions including the Italians (with FdI share) Maria Cristina Caretta and Elisabetta Gardini.