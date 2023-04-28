The bad Brazilian agribusiness entrepreneurs and the authorities who like to “pass the cattle” will need to soak their beards. On Wednesday (19), the European Parliament approved with a large majority a law that closes the borders for the importation of products such as cocoa, coffee, wood and rubber that originate from areas deforested after December 2020. This is the first determination to fight deforestation head-on through global trade.

One of the mentors of the initiative, the French deputy Pascal Canfin, says that the decision encourages all nations committed to the environmental agenda and is an effective way to combat the destruction of forests and native forests, as is the case in Brazil. “Instead of combating deforestation at the origin of crime, we are going to put an end to the receiving trade that fuels destruction,” Canfin told DINHEIRO.

Under the proposal, each EU member country will have to approve the ban with their respective parliaments, which shouldn’t be a problem. European companies wishing to import these items will have to receive documents audited by independent environmental bodies proving production in legalized areas, without exploitation of slave labor and good with the indigenous people.

Companies will also have to provide geographic coordinates. And all of this has a reason. Indirectly, according to the NGO WWF, the European Union accounts for 16% of world deforestation, second only to China, as it imports goods and food from regions that were, decades ago, native forests. For Luciana Téllez Chávez, environmental researcher for the NGO Human Rights Watch, the European ban on importing these items will have a significant impact on the production structure of countries like Brazil and shapes a new relationship between suppliers and industries. “This new regulation is very promising and should receive a lot of support from the bloc’s trading partners,” she said.

MOVEMENT But in Brazil it already generates controversy. At an event in early April to address the issue, the director of International Relations at the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), Sueme Mori, said that businessmen have a deep interest in debating the issue, but that cannot be decided. unilaterally. “The measure does not distinguish between legal and illegal deforestation and countries like Brazil, which have large areas of forest, will be considered at greater risk in relation to others”, she said. “CNA and agro as a whole are against illegal deforestation, and Brazil has its own legislation, which is the Forestry Code.” According to her, the focus of the discussion now will be documentation that will be required by Europeans. “Because it cannot burden more the rural producer and the Brazilian agroindustry, which already complies with several international protocols”, she said.

Before fully entering into force, 18 months from now, the text will be revised three times and will allow for the inclusion of other regions and products, if necessary. Until then, the European Commission will classify countries as low or high risk. Those at low risk of deforestation will undergo a simplified procedure. High-risk ones, like Brazil, will undergo greater inspection controls. The cattle can no longer pass through the old continent.