Europe closes ranks with Zelenski after anger with Trump

The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has been one of the first European leaders who has come out in defense of Volodimir Zelenski after the anger of the Ukrainian with the US president during his visit to Washington. “Ukraine, Spain is with you,” said Sanchez on the social network X, is also English and in Ukrainian.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, He has also shown his support for Zelenski in X: “Dear Zelenski, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

For his part, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, asked by journalists during an official visit to Portugal, has stated that “Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine the assaulted people.” “We must respect those who have been fighting from the beginning,” added the Gallic Head of State, defending the Ukrainians.

Outgoing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, He has also said in X that “Ukraine is not alone”. “Germany with our European allies we are next to Ukraine and against Russia’s aggression,” he said, promising kyiv that he can count on the support of Berlin and Europe.

The head of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, Simon Harris, has said that “Ukraine is not to blame for this war that was caused by the illegal invasion of Russia.”

From Norway, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has assured that his country is with Ukraine “in his struggle for a fair and lasting peace.” The Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, has expressed his support for the struggle of Ukraine: “You are not fighting only for your freedom but for the freedom of all of Europe.”

Despite having left the White House before expected, Zelenski has thanked the president, congress and the American people for his support. “Ukraine needs a fair and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for it,” he said in X.