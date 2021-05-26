Lawyers for the European Commission and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca sat on Wednesday before a court in Brussels, where the trial began after the complaint presented by the community executive by delays in deliveries of coronavirus vaccines.

The lawyers of the European Commission ask 10 euros for each day of delay of each dose from July, almost € 200 million a day or € 6 billion a month.

Brussels requires the pharmacist to deliver 90 million doses that he never delivered in the first quarter, 30 million to be delivered in June and 180 million more doses through September.

The lawyers of the European Commission, in Brussels. Photo: EFE

The drugmaker’s attorneys told the court that the contract only required them to make “best reasonable efforts.” Meanwhile, the Commission said that the company “did not even try to respect the contract” and that detour to other markets (mainly the United Kingdom) the doses that it should have delivered to Europeans.

The court decision is expected to end of June.

The vaccine of hope



The AstraZeneca vaccine, devised by the University of Oxford, was the one that should have made a difference In Europe, Brussels expected a massive production of hundreds of millions of doses in a few months.

It was one of the cheaper and it was one of the easiest to manage and maintain. It didn’t need extremely cold temperatures like the minus 70 degrees that Pfizer / BioNTech requires.

This has become the most purchased by the European Union and in its clear commitment for the second part of the year and for 2022.

AstraZeneca Vaccine Dosage in England. Photo: AP

The problems started when the company announced that it was unable to comply the contract signed with the European Commission and deliver all the doses planned for the first six months of the year.

In fact, in several advertisements it was reducing its production and delivery capacity until it reached not a third than expected. From 300 million to about 90 million.

European governments they sharpened the teeth and they even sent inspectors to their plants. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, even threatened to intervene the company and take control of its plants.

Brussels pointed out that AstraZeneca had been using its European plants to produce the doses that were being used in the UK. The company claimed that the British Government had previously signed its contract, something that turned out to be false.

The row did not stop and then in some countries, with Austria in the lead, the news of various thromboses vaccinated people.

The subject of thrombosis

The European Medicines Agency said three times that the vaccine it was safe, that it could continue to be administered and that cases of thrombosis among those vaccinated were not more common than among the general population.

I do not care. One after another, European governments announced that they were stopping, at least temporarily, administering this vaccine. Throughout western europe only Belgium continued to administer it when others stopped using it for weeks.

Some British tabloid media pointed out that the Europeans were attempting a fight with the United Kingdom because of their envy that the British were supposedly vaccinating. faster.

Others believed that it was not a fight against the government of Boris Johnson but an attack on the drug store, which they accused of lying to the European Commission.

The director general of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, assured that the vaccine was safe and could continue to be used.

They only found 6 cases in five million dose. Cooke, an expert focused more on science than on the political message, repeated several times that these incidents occurred in very few people, “no more than in the general population.”

Brussels, special