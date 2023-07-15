High temperatures are expected this weekend in various regions of the globe: in Europe, Asia, the United States and even North Africa. These heat waves generate fears of health problems for populations, but also of repeated fires.

A new illustration of global warming. The heat wave spread across the world on Saturday, July 15, from Europe to China to the United States, forcing the authorities to take drastic measures to deal with these heat waves and new fires.

Starting on Saturday, Italy is expected to experience a heat wave, with all-time temperature records set to be experienced in the coming days. On Sunday, for example, sixteen cities will be on red alert across the country.

In various central cities, from Rome to Bologna, from Florence to Pescara, where the thermometer should reach 36-37°C on Sunday, before the expected peak for the start of the week.

According to the newspaper Il Messaggero, two amateur soccer players, aged 48 and 51, died on Friday night, probably after becoming ill due to the heat, during matches in the Naples region (in the south).

The Italian Meteorological Center says it fears “the most intense heat wave of the summer but also one of the most intense of all time”

In Rome, temperatures could rise to 40°C on Monday, and then 42 or 43°C on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 40.5°C recorded in the capital in August 2007. The north of the peninsula must not do without the 38° C expected on Tuesday in Milan.

Like Italy, many countries in Europe are also facing an extensive heat wave. In Germany, across much of the country, temperatures could rise to as high as 38°C, according to a press release from the German weather service published on Saturday. Strong storms are also expected in the West and Southwest with the risk of gusts of up to 110 km/h.

A man cools off with water from a fountain during one of the days with the highest temperatures, in the third heat wave, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on June 12, 2023. © AFP/Ulises Ruiz

Closure of the Acropolis of Athens

Greece also suffers a heat wave that forces local authorities, for the second day in a row, to close the Acropolis of Athens during the hottest hours. The site, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and taken over by tourists, will thus remain closed between 11:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT) and 5:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. GMT), it announced. the Ministry of Culture.

If temperatures of 40 to 41 °C are expected in Athens, “the real temperature that the body feels (…) is considerably higher” at the top of the Acropolis, justified this Friday the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports, Lina Mendoni.

Visitors have been the victims of unrest in recent days, especially at the top of the Acropolis, where they had come to admire the Parthenon. The Red Cross was deployed this Thursday at the foot of the Acropolis to distribute “at least 30,000 50 cl bottles of water daily” and come to the aid of tourists. Several parks and green spaces in Athens will also remain closed this Saturday.

North Africa is also affected. In Morocco, which has been experiencing a series of heat waves since the start of summer, a red heat alert has been issued for several provinces.

In Asia, several provinces in southern and southeastern China will experience high temperatures over the weekend, reaching 35-40°C, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory. In parts of the northwest, some cities could even exceed 40°C.

In Japan, authorities have urged people to be cautious as temperatures are also expected to reach 39°C in the east of the country, according to the local meteorologist.

A dangerous and prolonged heat wave swept across much of the southern US on Tuesday, clogging roads and forcing people to take refuge in air-conditioned shelters as temperatures topped 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius). ). Excessive heat advisories were in effect from Arizona in the southwest to Alabama in the southeast, with southern and central Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley hardest hit, the National Weather Service reported. © Suzanne Cordeiro, AFP

On the other side of the world, the southern United States is roasting under a heat wave: Tens of millions of Americans, from California to Texas, experienced dangerously high temperatures on Friday, which are expected to peak during the weekend. Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, recorded its 15th straight day above 43°C on Friday, according to the US Weather Service (NWS).

Risk of repeated fires

In the Californian desert of Death Valley, American firefighters were fighting very violent fires on Friday.

For climatologist Daniel Swain of the University of California, Los Angeles, the mercury there could match or even exceed the highest air temperature ever reliably measured on Earth, or 54.4°C recorded at the same location in 2020. and 2021, according to various experts.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada, where more than 500 fires are raging out of control, caused several episodes of heavy air pollution in the northeastern United States in June.

In Greece, where violent forest fires broke out during the summer of 2021 due to an exceptional heat wave, authorities have warned of a high risk of fire, especially in regions where strong winds are expected to blow.

Throughout the world, the month of June was the hottest ever measured, according to the European agencies Copernicus and the US NASA and NOAA. Then, the first full week of July was itself the hottest on record, according to preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Greenhouse gas emissions are increasing the strength, duration and rate of repetition of heat waves, experts say.

Heat is one of the deadliest weather events, the WMO said. Last summer in Europe alone, high temperatures caused more than 60,000 deaths, according to a recent study.

With AFP, original note