Summer has only just begun in the Northern Hemisphere, but a brutal heat wave is already gripping parts of Europe, China and the United States, where record temperatures are expected this weekend, starkly illustrating the dangers of global warming. .

Extreme heat advisories have been issued for more than 100 million Americans, with the National Weather Service forecasting particularly dangerous conditions in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

Several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland, are also baking in searing temperatures.

Greece announced the closure of its main tourist attraction, the Acropolis, during the hottest hours on Friday, as temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in Athens.

Mercury can reach 48°C on the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, the European Space Agency added, “potentially the highest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.”

The weather in North Africa is also sweltering and Morocco’s weather service has issued a red alert for extreme heat for the southern parts of the country.

Some regions of China, including the capital Beijing, are experiencing high temperatures and a major Chinese power company said its single-day power generation hit a record on Monday.

Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to register 38-39°C on Sunday and Monday, with the country’s weather agency warning that temperatures could break previous records.

Last month was already the hottest June on record, according to the US space agency NASA and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The resulting extreme of warmer weather “is unfortunately becoming the new normal,” warned Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Excessive heat is one of the deadliest weather events, according to the WMO. A recent study estimates that more than 61,000 people died from heat during Europe’s record-breaking summer last year.

El Niño phenomenon contributes to extreme heat wave

One factor contributing to the higher temperatures this year may be the weather pattern known as El Niño.

El Niño events, which occur every two to seven years, are marked by warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific near the equator, and last between nine and twelve months.

North America has already seen a series of extreme weather events this summer, with smoke from the wildfires that continue to burn out of control in Canada causing extraordinary air pollution across much of the United States.

The northeastern US, particularly Vermont, has also recently been hit by torrential rains that have caused devastating flooding.

According to climate scientists, global warming may cause heavier and more frequent rainfall.

Meanwhile, residents of much of the southern United States have been experiencing unrelenting high temperatures for weeks.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of Los Angeles (California), argued that the temperature in Death Valley could equal or exceed the record for the hottest air temperature ever reliably measured on Earth.

The official WMO record is 56.7 °C, detected in Death Valley, in the southern California desert. But that was measured in 1913 and Swain maintains the figure of 54.4 °C between 2020 and 2021.

‘Exceptionally high’

The oceans have not been spared from the warm beginning of summer either. Water temperatures off the south Florida coast have exceeded 32°C, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As for the Mediterranean, surface temperatures will be “exceptionally high” in the coming days and weeks, the WMO warned, exceeding 30C in some parts, several degrees above average.

Rising ocean temperatures can have devastating consequences for aquatic life both in terms of survival and migration, and can also negatively affect the fishing industry.

On the other side of the planet, Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest level on record in June.

The world has warmed by an average of almost 1.2°C since the mid-19th century, unleashing more intense heatwaves, more severe droughts in some areas, and more ferocious storms from rising sea levels.

WMO’s Taalas explained that the current heat wave “underscores the growing urgency to cut greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and deeply as possible.”

with AFP