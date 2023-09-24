The Solheim Cup remains in Europe. The women’s Ryder Cup, which was held for the first time in Spain, ended in a draw 14-14 and the trophy thus remained in the hands of the European players. The United States needed a win to take back the trophy after two straight losses in women’s golf’s top team event. Home crowd favourite, Carlota Ciganda, the only Spaniard in the European team, hit two superb approach shots on the final holes and made the putt that secured the decisive point for Europe and guaranteed the final draw . It is the first time that the challenge between Europe and the United States ends in balance. Ciganda beat Nelly Korda 2&1 for her fourth straight win after missing Friday morning’s opening session. She was the only player to win four games this week. At the moment of her decisive putt, her companions lifted her onto their shoulders and the celebrations continued with rivers of champagne. “It was a team effort and I’m very proud of everyone,” Ciganda said. “I love the Solheim Cup and I love being in Spain. The cup stays where it belongs.” European captain Suzann Pettersen, who made the winning putt to win the Solheim Cup as a player four years ago, lifted the trophy in front of her team. Ciganda then raised the trophy high in front of cheering fans at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain. “I think it was fate,” Pettersen said.