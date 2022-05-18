Those who expected some signs of improvement from the European car market ad April was disappointed. In fact, even in the fourth month of the year, the automotive industry of the Old Continent has to deal with a dizzying decrease: a total of 830,447 cars were registered in the EU, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom. 20.2% less of the same month last year. The situation relating to the cumulative since the beginning of the year is not so much better: in the first four months of 2022, a total of 3,583,587 cars sold, with a decrease of 13% compared to the same period of 2021.

Stellantis manages to do even worse than the market in general. Both in reference to the month of April alone, where with 155,861 cars delivered it recorded a decrease of 31% compared to the same month last year, and to the cumulative of the first four months of the year, where the collapse exceeded 24% for a total of 679,660 registrations. The pandemic, the microchip crisis, the return of inflation, the psychological impact of the war in Ukraine, the tangible effect of the war on supplies to car manufacturers, the rise in energy prices (especially petrol and diesel), negative impact for Western countries of sanctions against Russia: the list of sanctions could go on indefinitely causes that are not allowing the European automotive sector to rise again. And the most negative aspect is that in view of the next few months it is difficult to expect any kind of recovery.

“In Italy, to tell the truth, something has been done by adopting both in 2020 and in 2021 incentives to support demand with positive effects, but contained. Also for 2022 the Italian government has foreseen incentives that will be operational from 25 May and which according to our estimates will lead to approximately 200,000 additional registrations. – commented Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Promotor Study Center – An appreciable result, but absolutely insufficient if we consider that projecting the data of the first four months on the whole of 2022 we obtain a volume of registrations of 1,117,000 units, which will become 1,317,000 with the incentives mentioned above, a level light years away from almost 2,000. 000 registrations in 2019 ″.