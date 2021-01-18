The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday joined the international condemnation of the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexéi Navalny and asked that he be released immediately.

“I condemn the arrest of Alexei Navalny (…) upon his return to Russia. The Russian authorities must release him immediately and ensure his safety“demanded the head of the European executive power in a brief official note.

In his statement, Von der Leyen added that the “detention of political opponents is contrary to international commitments made by Russia.”

The official also insisted on the need for a “thorough and independent investigation into the attack” on Navalny.

Navalny’s environment assures that he does not have access to his lawyers. Photo: Reuter

Von der Leyen joins the requests to release Navalny already made by the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel; of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell.

Michel had described as “unacceptable” the arrest of the Russian opponent, who hours before being arrested said he was not “afraid” and felt “completely happy” to return to his country.

For his part, Sassoli said he is willing to invite the Russian again to the European Parliament, where he already intervened in November by videoconference.

In his remarks to MEPs, he called on the EU to include Russian oligarchs close to Putin among those punished for his poisoning.

Even Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s National Security adviser, called for Navalny’s “immediate” release. Within hours of taking office in Washington, the Democratic president-elect puts the conflict in Russia on the agenda.

The 44-year-old Russian opponent was detained Sunday at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport less than an hour after landing from Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he said was ordered by Russian President Vladimir. Putin.

According to the organization founded by Navalny, the Anti-Corruption Fund, the arrested leader does not have access to his lawyers.

With information from AFP

