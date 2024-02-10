The Dutch Ministry of Defense called for the lifting of all restrictions on arms supplies to Kyiv

The head of the Ministry of Defense (Ministry of Defense) of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren, called on the authorities of the European Union (EU) and NATO leadership to lift all restrictions on the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. Her words leads NOS TV channel website.

According to the minister, continuous military and financial support from European countries and the United States will help maintain the security of not only Ukraine, but also Western countries, including the Netherlands. “It is not the case that we are safe behind the walls. We are part of the EU and NATO, and this (escalation of the crisis in Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”) can also affect us,” Ollongren said.

For this reason, Western countries need to support Ukraine on an ongoing basis. If Western countries stop providing military and financial assistance to Kyiv, the fighting could spread to other European states. “This is what awaits us if we do not approach this (to support Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”) wisely,” the minister concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, spoke about the consequences of ending the provision of military and financial support to Ukraine. According to him, without Western help, Kyiv’s resources to continue hostilities will run out in two months.