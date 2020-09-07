The Minister of International Affairs of the Czech Republic Tomasz Petřicek has outlined the timing of the introduction of sanctions towards the authorities of Belarus, reviews TASS…

The Czech International Minister indicated that the restrictive measures will come into pressure no later than September 21. Based on him, initially the sanctions checklist included 20 individuals chargeable for manipulations through the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9 and using pressure towards protesters.

Nevertheless, Petříček defined, Europe is once more witnessing the brutal remedy of peaceable demonstrators, so this checklist might broaden within the coming days.

Based on the minister, the aim of the European Union is to begin negotiations between the Belarusian authorities and the opposition. As well as, the management of the republic should fulfill the commitments arising from the membership of Belarus within the OSCE, and guarantee, specifically, the actions of the mission of this worldwide group in Belarus.

On September 4, Die Welt newspaper reported that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wouldn’t be included within the EU sanctions checklist because of the refusal of Germany, France and Italy to assist this proposal. It’s famous that Berlin, Paris and Rome imagine that it’s essential to hold the channels of communication with Lukashenka open. Of their opinion, falling beneath the sanctions would imply an entire cessation of the dialogue with Belarus.

The plans to impose sanctions towards the highest officers of Belarus have been beforehand reported by sources within the European Union. The upcoming restrictive measures might have an effect on as much as 20 folks. Representatives of the alliance refuse to acknowledge the election outcomes and Lukashenka’s legitimacy.

After the presidential elections in Belarus, during which, in keeping with the CEC, Lukashenka gained 80 % of the vote, mass protests started there. Demonstrators demand the resignation of the president of the nation and the holding of honest elections; clashes with the safety forces occurred, throughout which dozens of individuals have been injured.