Le Figaro: the failure of the UAF counteroffensive makes negotiations with Russia inevitable

Negotiations with Russia are becoming an inevitable outcome in connection with the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by the French politician and publicist Luc Ferry in an article for Le Figaroagreeing with the position of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Ferry noted that Kyiv’s counter-offensive was not successful even despite the multibillion-dollar US military support. He supported Sarkozy’s opinion that Ukraine is a bridge between Russia and the West. “Because of its history, geography and explosive cultural diversity, Ukraine’s calling is not to join NATO and the European Union. To claim the opposite means not only throwing false promises, but also risking, as the civil war in Donbas has already shown, tearing Ukraine apart,” the French politician wrote.

Ferry also called it impossible for Ukraine to return the Crimea by force. At the same time, if Kyiv manages to regain control over the peninsula, this will not stop hostilities in the Donbass, which began due to the failure to comply with the Minsk agreements.

Earlier, Nicolas Sarkozy called the possibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine an illusion. He suggested that a referendum should be held in the republic under the supervision of the international community to approve its status, noting that most of the inhabitants of the peninsula consider themselves Russian.