Europe | “Britain returned to Europe”, Stubb said according to the BBC at the palace meeting, EU relations are going to be “reset”

Russian the threat posed became a central topic of conversation on Thursday when European leaders gathered at Blenheim Palace in the English countryside.

The meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) is hosted by Britain a new Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Finland was represented by the President of the Republic Alexander Stubb.

Stubb announced in X on Thursday morning, that the goal of the meeting is to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Starmer warned in his opening speech on Thursday about the Russian threat that reaches the whole of Europe.

“Our security is under threat,” Starmer said.

According to the British leader, Europe must protect its borders. Starmer promised that Ukraine will be supported as long as it is needed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi told the crowd that European unity is important in order to Vladimir Putin Russia will not achieve its goals.

Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of air defense: Russian missiles and the like must be destroyed before they kill more civilians.

Blenheim Palace is the home of the British war hero Prime Minister Winston Churchill birthplace. Zelenskyi took Churchill as an example of the courage needed at the moment of danger.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Blenheim Palace.

of Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen said in his speech that Russia’s attack on Ukraine will not be Russia’s last similar project.

“Ukraine must win…Ukraine needs more heavy weaponry to push Russia out,” he said.

The EPC meeting does not make decisions, but is a platform for a broad European discussion.

About 45 leaders who came to the place – among them presidents and prime ministers – had filled the gaps in the meeting calendar with bilateral negotiations.

For leaders of EU countries, the EPC meeting is a convenient way to meet leaders of non-EU countries and hear their views.

President In the morning, Stubb held bilateral talks with, among others, the president of Kosovo Vjosa Osmanin and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with.

Armenia announced the recently leaving Russian-led military alliance. In the past, Armenia has been one of Russia’s allies, but now it distances itself from Putin’s country.

In Kosovo, on the other hand, there are concerns about Russia’s attempts to influence, for example, nearby Serbia. Finland has an important relationship with Kosovo in recent history, President Martti Ahtisaaren thanks to the peace mediation work.

Afternoon Stubb had a meeting with the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with. Among other things, Stubb was interested in how the arrangements for the UN COP29 climate conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in November, are going well.

“So far, gently,” Aliyev said at the beginning of the meeting, when journalists were allowed to be there for a while.

Human rights organizations have accused Azerbaijan of suppressing the media and civil society during the climate conference, HS news in June.

of Blenheim the palace meeting also opened a new era in Britain’s European relations.

Prime Minister Starmer’s Labor government is significantly more pro-EU than previous Conservative governments.

“Britain returned to Europe,” the BBC reported Stubb as commenting.

Starmer repeated again on Thursday that Britain intends to “reset” that is to start its EU relations from scratch.

However, some of the EU leaders have been skeptical about what such a “new beginning” means in practice for Britain, which has left the EU. The initiative now lies with Britain.

The British government’s wish is at least to deepen security and defense cooperation. That is what the new foreign minister hopes for, among other things David Lammywho was involved in Thursday’s summit.

On Thursday, Lammy highlighted, among other things, immigration traveling along illegal routes.

Starmer’s according to the European security is the number one goal of the foreign and defense policy of the new British government.

Starmer also announced that Britain is not going to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, as some of the ministers of the previous Conservative governments had planned.