From: Frank Sieren

Huawei is one of the world’s leading 5G providers – but is viewed very critically in Europe. © rafapress/IMAGO

The debate about 5G networks in Europe is heated. But while China is opening its 5G network to the Swedish provider Ericsson, Huawei is no longer allowed to set up 5G networks in Sweden.

Beijing – This decision will be a topic of conversation: In its most recent round of tenders, the state telephone company China Mobile awarded 16 percent of its 5G RAN network in the 2.5 GHz and 4.9 GHz frequency ranges to Ericsson and the Finnish competitor Nokia. For both companies, this means a doubling of their overall market share in the Chinese market. This means that Ericsson and Nokia could have installed more base stations in China than in Europe.

Ericsson can also hope for shares in the 5G network of private companies, where sensitive data also flow. In addition, the Swedes, together with China Mobile Zhejiang, are building a 5G early warning system for natural disaster protection in ten Chinese cities – another area relevant to security.

5G: Europe blocks Chinese network providers

The opening of the Chinese networks to European providers is considered a surprise in the industry, after all, the Swedish government excluded the Chinese provider Huawei from expanding the nationwide 5G network in 2020. Huawei and ZTE products may no longer be installed in Sweden’s 5G network until 2025 – due to security concerns, it is said. Huawei appealed against the exclusion in Stockholm and lost the process in June 2022. However, arbitration proceedings under international commercial law are still ongoing. However, a verdict will probably not come before 2024.

The EU also advises its members to exclude Huawei from the European 5G network. The EU Commission has already banned Huawei from its networks. China is reacting mockingly to what is happening in the meantime. Most countries do not stick to it – including the four economically largest: Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The industry had therefore expected that China would in turn exclude Nokia and Ericsson. In any case, some politicians believed that China’s 5G market was completely closed to the West. Including not only the Greens, but also the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. “What went down in the Huawei debate was that no European telecommunications company has market access to China,” said Merz.

China is opening, Europe is walling in the 5G expansion

Norbert Röttgen, as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, was also certain: “Beijing would not even consider opening up its 5G network to foreign providers.” In the meantime, as a simple member of parliament, he is campaigning for a ban on Huawei’s 5G. However, such statements are wrong.

In Germany, as in many other EU countries, the accusation is in the air: Chinese providers such as Huawei or ZTE pose a threat to national security. German authorities are therefore currently intensively examining possible security risks. The German population feels quite ambivalent about China. A spring 2023 Civey survey asked on behalf of Table.Media: “Does China pose a threat to Germany’s security?” 18 percent answered with a clear no and 23 percent with a clear yes. The others are undecided. When asked specifically about Huawei and the security of 5G networks, a clear majority of 60 percent said it would be better to remove Huawei components from German networks.

The European mobile network operators apparently see far fewer security risks than politicians and the public. “Remote access for manufacturers is not possible,” Deutsche Telekom, for example, recently stated – and thus contradicts Huawei opponent Röttgen, for example.

Europeans not competitive in 5G

The reason for Europe’s defensiveness could therefore be different, namely that despite the opening of the Chinese market, Ericsson and Nokia are becoming increasingly defensive. In the 5G sector, 60 percent of the world market is in China – and there it is predominantly in the hands of Chinese companies.

So it could be the case that China opens up its 6G market further, but the Europeans are not at all competitive. China is already the world leader with a share of more than 40 percent of 6G patents. Accordingly, Ericsson and Nokia already have to carry out most of their research and development in Shenzhen in southern China, sometimes together with Chinese state partners. For cost reasons, the hardware has long been produced in China anyway – including the one for Europe. The European telecom suppliers are likely to find themselves in a difficult situation similar to that of the German car industry.

For the EU countries that want to do without Huawei due to security concerns, the question increasingly arises: how much loss of economic and innovative power can greater security be worth; especially with EU inflation of eight percent and only one percent growth?

General Huawei exclusion unlikely

A study by Oxford Economics comes to the conclusion that excluding Huawei would increase investment costs by more than ten billion euros. And the damage that would result from the low level of innovation would be many times higher. According to calculations by Accenture, the EU will generate a trillion euros more economic output between 2021 and 2025 through the development of 5G alone.

In March, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also made it clear that the question of whether Chinese high-tech components should be banned from critical infrastructure networks “cannot be answered in an abstract and general manner”. You have to check in individual cases, which is about “no more than the implementation of existing laws.” A tightening of the regulations, as demanded by the Greens and the CDU, is not necessary for Scholz.

A spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry recently told the newspaper Handelsblatt: “There are indications that their further use could presumably impair public order or security in the Federal Republic.” However, according to the existing legal situation, three ministries and the Chancellery must vote “in agreement” for Huawei to be excluded. That’s unlikely.

One of the most important arguments in favor of Huawei in the Chancellery is that Huawei was the first telecom supplier ever to disclose its source code to the authority. In its Security Innovation Labs in Bonn and Shenzhen, the company offers uniquely in-depth access to its technology and research compared to its competitors, according to the Federal Office for Information Security. Ericsson and Nokia, on the other hand, have stubbornly refused to disclose their source codes to this day. An EU law that forces everyone to disclose their source code would actually bring security gains.