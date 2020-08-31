All eras have an end, but the Olympique de Lyon has not yet arrived, which in the longest and strangest season in memory, won its fifth consecutive Champions League this Sunday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián – the seventh in total. , a historic feat that no team achieved for more than half a century, when Alfredo Di Stéfano’s Real Madrid lifted the first five European Cups between 1956 and 1960. The French, an outstanding team that does not look for excuses even when it suffers from the Injury to their best player, Ada Hegerberg, equaled the white club’s record after defeating Wolfsburg with goals from Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Gunnarsdóttir and a formidable choral performance, especially in the first half. It was the final touch for the 2019/2020 football campaign, which closed in the Basque Country, in an empty stadium due to the pandemic, with the victory of a supreme team that celebrates its second consecutive triplet, as it did in 2016 and 2017.

Lyon has become the anathema of the great clubs in Europe, and especially Wolfsburg, whom they despair every time they are measured in the Champions League, even though in 2013 the German team won the final of the tournament against the Lyon team. Since then, the Germans have suffered an ordeal against Olympique: in 2016 they lost on penalties; in 2017 they were taken down in the rooms; in 2018, thrashed in the extension of the final; In 2019 they fell back into the quarters and this Sunday they did not find the remedy to redeem themselves from the way of the cross, always surpassed by Lyon, who dominated from the first minute, in which Kumagai already enjoyed an opportunity with a shot that Abt stopped.

After two headshots in the first 10 minutes by Wendie Renard, a 1.87m central defender who symbolizes the power of Lyon with her five goals in the Champions League – the fourth highest artillery player – came the goal from Le Sommer in the 25th. It was thanks to a good play by Delphine Cascarino, who after teaming up with Lucia Bronze, put the pass back. Le Sommer missed with her right leg, but in the rejection she slipped the ball into the net with her left. At the edge of the break, the destabilizing Cascarino, a prodigy in one on one, left two rivals behind. Her center was deflected by the German defense, but the ball remained on the edge of the area. Kumagai hit her with his left and scored the second in the 44th minute.

Was a Everest for Wolfsburg, who were also opting for the treble and had not lost a match since the elimination against Olympique in the 2019 Champions League quarter-finals. The Germans could not beat the Lyon club, which has won the tournament so much for its ability to play well –This Sunday– like putting on the overalls and suffering –in the quarterfinals against Bayern and in the semifinals against PSG–, despite Alexandra Popp’s goal in the second stage after a mistake by Sarah Bouhaddi. After a lateral center, the goalkeeper left the ball dead in the area and the Germans took advantage of the mistake.

In the fourth final between the Germans and the French, the most repeated of the competition, Cascarino had a formidable weight, the route by which Lyon always found space and superiority. Categorical in the dribbling and clear when it came to assisting the teammates – she gave a goal pass in the 50th minute to Le Sommer that this failed -, it was a bad dream for the Germans, who in the second half rebelled and matched the game by starting to win each ball that was divided. However, they did not find the tie, which they did not approach in their rain of centers. In 88 Gunnarsdóttir, just a former Wolfsburg player, killed the match with a fluke after a corner. The ball, hit inside the area by Le Sommer, hit him in the leg and shot into the goal.

Lyon has remained unbeaten since May 31, 2018, when they lost the French Cup final against PSG. Since then, two seasons without a single defeat in which he won all the titles he played. Three of their players, Bouhaddi, Renard and Le Sommer, who were already in the first Orejona won by Olympique in 2011, recorded another notch in the string of individual statistics this Sunday: they are the only athletes who have won seven Champions League (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), one more than the Madrid legend Paco Gento.