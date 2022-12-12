Interfax: Europe began to spend gas reserves from storage facilities more intensively than usual

Europe, due to cold weather, began to use gas reserves from storage facilities more intensively than usual. The selection has exceeded the average values ​​for this time in recent years, writes Interfax.

Temperatures well below long-term averages are forcing countries to spend more and more gas, despite politicians’ calls to conserve fuel.

Inventory levels in Europe fell to 88.48 percent. However, this is 10.6 percentage points higher than the average for the past five years. In the United States, the level of reserves stood at 72 percent, two percentage points below the five-year average.

Europe is well prepared for falling temperatures thanks to large gas reserves and a late cold snap this season, Raad Alkadiri, managing director of energy, climate and sustainability at Eurasia Group, said earlier.

The level of gas reserves in underground storage facilities in Europe reached 92.8 percent in November. This is almost 11 percentage points more than the average for the same date over the past five years.