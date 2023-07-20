the fame of Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija better known as Featherweight continues to rise, as the double p tour reaches up EuropeWell, as some already know, the artist is one of the most listened to artists in the world, which is why he is preparing a tour of Spain.

And it is that Featherweight It is not only heard in Mexico and the United States, but also in Europewhere his war fans were looking forward to a date to go see him, which he achieved, since both Madrid and Barcelona are the next stop for the famous man who continues to be a mere sensation.

But that’s not all, because said gossip would not be confirmed by anyone, but it was the same interpreter of Ella Baila Sola that everyone is attentive to their social networks to launch the date of their tour of those countries, something that has very excited everyone. Featherweight.

“Like if you think that featherweight and bad bunny would make the most vital topic of the moment”, “Featherweight, South America is asking you for a tour to GRITOS!!”, “Because you are going to go to Spain, better come to Mexico first”, “It will not be long before I publish a Simpson-style drawing of you, “the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago Featherweight He released the album Génesis which was very well received by the public, they were already expecting new material from the young man who is killing it with his warlike corridos.

