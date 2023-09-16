According to the Transport & Environment (T&E) study, European companies, with current production and battery costs, could be able to produce them profitably.

European manufacturers can sell small electric cars made in Europe for 25,000 euros. This is what emerges from the Transport & Environment (T&E) study based on the analysis of the consultancy firm Syndex. Lower production costs and current battery prices would make electrification of B-segment vehicles possible by 2025. T&E said the availability of smaller, more affordable electric vehicles could be a game-changer for large-scale deployment of electric cars. It will be the crucial choice for European car manufacturers to counter the spread of Chinese products.

The study shows that European manufacturers can achieve a profit margin of 4% on a compact electric vehicle produced in Europe in 2025, according to the report’s “favorable market conditions” scenario. This would see battery costs drop to a hundred dollars per kilowatt hour, in line with forecasts from BloombergNEF and others. The report takes into account other direct cost reductions, while maintaining broad industry expectations regarding indirect costs and mark-ups. The B-segment vehicle would have a 40 kWh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery and a range of 250-300 km.

Julia Poliscanova, senior director for electric mobility vehicles and supply chains at T&E, said: “Survey after survey has shown that pricing is one of the biggest barriers to purchasing electric cars. The 25 thousand euro BEV car will be a turning point for the spread of electric cars. Bringing those models to market quickly and in volume is crucial for European manufacturers to compete with Chinese rivals who are already offering affordable small electric cars on the old continent.”

The arrival of small electric cars more affordable cars would accelerate the adoption of zero-emission cars in Europe. A quarter (25%) of new car buyers already plan to buy an electric car in the next year, according to a YouGov survey for T&E recently carried out in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the UK. But when a small electric car is offered for 25,000 euros, the share of new car buyers willing to buy a battery electric model increases to 35%. This would equate to an additional one million electric vehicles sold in Europe every year, partly replacing equivalent models with traditional engines.

The current scenario, however, sees the six major European car manufacturers abandoning the small car market at affordable prices in search of profits that have grown much faster than inflation. According to the report, between 2019 and 2022, net profit, focusing on cars with higher margins, grew significantly, because they gave priority to sales of larger and more profitable SUVs which today represent over half (53%) of all vehicles sold in Europe. Electric SUVs, which consume more electricity and raw materials, accounted for 51% of electric car sales in 2022.

T&E said lawmakers must create the conditions for automakers to prioritize small electric cars, which are better for the environment, low-income families and the competitiveness of the European automotive industry. He called for a joint strategy of EV efficiency rules at EU level, vehicle taxes and subsidies at national level penalizing weight, and higher parking charges for SUVs at local level.

Julia Poliscanova added: “More car buyers will choose electrics if they are available at affordable prices. But right now automakers are happy to make profits from large SUVs that are too expensive for many low-income families. Lawmakers must step in with efficiency standards, taxes, subsidy reform and other measures that tip the scales in favor of small, affordable electric cars for everyday people.”

The vision of Transport & Environment (T&E) is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impact on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, it has shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws. The company persuaded the EU to set the world’s most ambitious CO2 standards for cars and trucks, but also helped unravel the Dieselgate scandal; successfully campaigned to end palm oil diesel; it secured a global ban on the most polluting fuels for shipping and the creation of the world’s largest carbon market for aviation. In 2022, T&E’s campaign led to the European Parliament and member states agreeing to end sales of new combustion engine cars and vans by 2035.

