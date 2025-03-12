With the arrival of Donald Trump to the White Housein the business world and investor there were those who rubbed their hands. “Good for Business (good for business),” they transmitted in a great consultant from the United States to their teammates in Europe. So … It was more or less, until he took possession in January. Now Wall Street is paid red and it is in this scenario in which Europe has begun to dazzle.

The Nasdaq, the S&P500 and the Dow Jones, the main American indexes, all of them are in losses this 2025, between 8% fall in the first and 3% of the third. The old continent, on the other hand, moves comfortably in green. The Spanish IBEX 35 with a rise in the year of 11.06%, Paris of 7.6%, Frankfurt of 12.15%and Milan of 10.27%. And the trend indicates that the behavior gap on both sides of the Atlantic can enlarge.

This behavior difference can draw attention given the experience of recent years in which Wall Street It always improved to Europe, but what happened these years can be considered the exception. That best American behavior «has been motivated by an abnormally low interest rates that, although it has been a long period, is still an exception if we look with perspective. Since the types have normalized what we are seeing is a more normal behavior that first goes through purging the excesses of recent years in capital markets and that in the stock market has resulted in valuations and levels of concentration in the American stock market, or at least in one part, which is not precedent, ”according to José Ramón Iturriaga, partner and manager of abant funds.

Now, in an environment of doubts regarding the US economy and under Trump’s tariff policies, Europe stands as a stock growth. The best current behavior of European markets is due, according to Iturriaga, to the normalization of interest rates, to the assessments of the stock market and the positioning. “If we add these three elements – expectative, positioning and valuations – the route of the European and Spanish Stock Exchange in particular both at all and probably in relative with respect to the most global indices remains a lot.” “There are reasons to think that what we are seeing this beginning of the year in the relative behavior of the European Stock Exchange and specifically the Spanish, which still has better foundations, has a lot of tour,” he adds.

On that tour of the European stock market Fiscal stimuli can play a relevant role, with the consequent wide manga of Brussels to spend; Among them, the objectives of increasing disbursement in defense. Iturriaga considers that “the fiscal stimulus is key to the economic recovery of Europe as a whole and we must put it in collation with the expectations that the year began.”

Something similar thinks Javier Molina, expert in markets in Etoro, who considers that the thesis of fiscal stimuli generates an attraction of the assets called in euros, as long as fiscal stability is not damaged.

The economist Javier Santacruz, on the other hand, believes that this increase in spending is a risk because it is more indebted and, where appropriate, points to three factors for the differential behavior of the European stock exchange. The first, that there is an American Variable Income Money to the Old Continent, at least in the short term; The second, that community parks is formed by more defensive companies that move better in deceleration phases; and the third, that the European stock market is cheap. Likewise, analysts also point out that official interest rates of the ECB lower than those of the American Federal Reserve represent an incentive due to cheaper financing and greater growth for companies.

Beyond the bags, the eyes are also put in the currencies. Specifically, in the change of the euro with the dollar. While with Trump’s victory the market had that parity between both currencies would arrive, the reality for the moment has been different.

The euro quotes $ 1.09after a strong rise of more than 4% the last two weeks, and thus moves away the expected parity. These movements in the currency market are produced in a context marked by market instability and the increasing uncertainty about the course of the US economy, says Francisco Pesole, a foreign currency strategist, in an Ing Research article. This impacts the confidence of investors in the dollar, also noticing in Wall Street and favoring the repositioning of the euro. And this expert adds that it is possible that the American currency has not touched back on.