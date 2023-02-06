The ban comes with a price cap agreed upon by the G7 allies.

What is the aim of the decision and its implications?

The goal is to allow Russian diesel to continue flowing to countries like China and India and avoid sudden price hikes that would hurt consumers around the world, while reducing the profits that fund Moscow’s budget and the war.

Diesel is key to the economy because it is used to power cars and trucks that transport goods, farm equipment, and factory machinery.

Diesel prices have risen due to the recovery in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on refining capacities, which has contributed to inflation in other commodities around the world.

The new sanctions create uncertainty about prices as the 27-nation European Union finds new supplies of diesel from the United States, the Middle East and India to replace those from Russia, which at one point supplied 10 percent of Europe’s total diesel needs.

These shipments will come on longer voyages from Russian ports, adding pressure on available carriers.

Prices could also rise after demand from China recovers as the economy picks up after the end of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The $100 price cap for diesel, jet fuel and gasoline will be enforced by preventing insurance and freight services from dealing with diesel priced above the cap.

“Once we set these price caps, we can put pressure on the Russian price and deny them, denying President Vladimir Putin money for his war without price hikes that would hurt Western and developing economies,” said Thomas O’Donnell, a global fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington.