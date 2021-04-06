European Union member states are awaiting a new report from the European Medicines Agency on complications from the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, after an expert said that there is a relationship between the vaccine and blood clotting.

A high-ranking official at the agency expressed, with an initial statement, that there are potential risks of blood clotting after receiving the vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

In an interview with Italian newspaper “Il Messaggero”, published today, Tuesday, Marco Cavalieri, head of vaccination strategy at the European Medicines Agency, warned against expecting too much of the agency’s guidelines, and that the evaluation is still ongoing.

He said that according to his own assessment, there is a relationship between blood clots in the brain and the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, but he added that this relationship has not yet been precisely defined.

Cavalieri added to the newspaper, “In my opinion, we can now say that there is a relationship with the vaccine. But we do not yet know what causes this reaction.” However, the expert emphasized that, however, the risk-benefit ratio remains in favor of the vaccine.