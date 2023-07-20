Thursday, July 20, 2023
Europe | At least five died in the Balkans after the storm hit after the intense heat

July 20, 2023
World Europe
Europe | At least five died in the Balkans after the storm hit after the intense heat

The storm hit Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia the worst.

At least five people died in the Balkan countries yesterday Wednesday when violent thunderstorms swept over them after scorching heat.

The storm hit Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia the worst, officials said.

Four people lost their lives when the trees fell, two of them in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Strong winds also knocked down power lines, and heavy rains flooded streets.

Mayor of Zagreb Tomislav Tomasevic characterized the storm as unprecedented in both strength and damage.

At least one person died due to the violent weather in both Slovenia and Bosnia.

