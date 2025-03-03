We have to put Ukraine in a position of strength, so that it has the means to strengthen and protect yourself. Basically, it is about turning Ukraine into a steel pork, indigestible for possible invaders, ” With these words, Ursula von der LeyenPresident … of the European Commission, synthesized the position of the European Union by leaving Lancaster House after the Defense Summit convened by the United Kingdom yesterday. His statement not only underlines the military reinforcement strategy for Ukraine, but also stood out for his coincidence with an expression used a few weeks ago by former British prime minister Boris Johnson.

The meeting in London brought together European leaders with the objective of agreeing to strengthen the security of the continent and Ukraine, as well as promoting a peace plan that also has the support of the United States. Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister, highlighted the need to adopt measures quickly and determination and said that “it is not time to speak, we have to act.” He stressed that the strategy must include both the reinforcement of Ukrainian defenses and a diplomatic process in which Moscow does not impose its conditions. “The agreement will include Russia, but this cannot issue the terms,” ​​he said forcefully. He added that “any peace agreement must start from the premise that Ukraine is a sovereign country and that its territorial integrity is not negotiable.”

European leaders agreed to maintain military aid flow to Ukraine and Increase economic pressure on Russia To reinforce the Ukrainian position on the battlefield, and also agreed that any peace negotiation must guarantee the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, with kyiv at the negotiating table. Even in case of an agreement, Ukrainian defensive capacities will continue to be reinforced to prevent future invasions. In addition, participants agreed to form a coalition of countries willing to guarantee peace, with the United Kingdom’s commitment to contribute troops on the terrain and airplanes in the air. “Europe must assume most of the effort,” Starmer reiterated, although he insisted that “the support of the United States will be decisive.” “Not all countries can contribute the same, but that does not mean that we should stay with crossed arms,” ​​said Starmer.

“I talked to Trump last night”

Asked about Washington’s position for these first agreements between European countries, Starmer hinted that he had discussed these points with President Donald Trump the night before. «Look, I talked to President Trump last night. I will not go into the details of that conversation, but I would not be taking this step in this path if I did not believe that it would produce a positive result in terms of ensuring that we advance Ukraine, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, towards a lasting peace ».

In parallel, the British ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, urged Volodimir Zelenski In statements to the American press while the summit was celebrated, to rebuild its relationship with Trump and sign the agreement of rare minerals between the two countries. “It is clear that we need to unite the United States and Ukraine,” he said. “This agreement is an additional incentive for the United States to protect Ukraine in the future,” he said.

Other leaders also reacted to the meeting, including the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to Ukraine and assured that the country will do “everything in his hand” to guarantee “a fair and lasting peace.”

From NATO, Secretary General Mark Rutte showed the will to appease the mood with the administration of Donal Trump after the encounter with Zelenski on Friday at the White House, highlighting the solidity of Trump’s commitment to the organization with the organization and tried to dispel speculations about a possible withdrawal from the United States. «I have spoken many times with President Trump. He is a good friend and we have worked together for years. He has reaffirmed on numerous occasions his commitment to article 5 of NATO ».

The president of Ukraine



For his part, Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the need to increase investment in defense in Europe, arguing that the EU should prepare for the worst possible scenario. «It is very important to increase investment in defense for a prolonged period. It is crucial for the security of the European Union ». Von der Leyen also insisted that European defense should be strengthened beyond the war in Ukraine: «We need to build a Europe that does not depend solely on external support. Investment in Defense is a priority in this moment in history ».

Zelenski, who participated in the match before being received by King Carlos III in his Sandringham residence, stressed the importance of Western unity against Russia. «Nobody, apart from Putin, He is interested in prolonging war. Therefore, it is essential to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our position in cooperation with our allies: Europe and the United States «. The Ukrainian president stressed that Ukraine needs “real security guarantees” and that any agreement must include mechanisms that prevent a new Russian aggression in the future.

Baltic discomfort

In that sense, he asked for a “clear and tangible commitment” of his allies. The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who met with Starmer and Zelenski separately before the meeting, detailed to his departure that the Ukrainian President is “disgusted but convinced to find a solution.” “I have found it very lucid, rational, a person who wants to find solutions.”

On the other hand, the absence of the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania at the summit generated discontent. Starmer tried to calm the tensions with a call to the Baltic leaders who began with an apology for not having invited them, assuring them that they are “key partners” of the United Kingdom, but diplomatic sources warned that their exclusion could be interpreted as a weakening of the backing to the region.

King Carlos III met with Zelenski



The exclusion of Baltic countries could have internal consequences in NATO, since these have been some of the most vowel allies in the need for continuous military support to Ukraine and are also geographically closer to Russia. In that sense, the president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausèda, declared that “our countries have been on the front line of Russian containment since the beginning of the conflict. We cannot be out of the discussions about the future of European security ».

The European leaders agreed to meet soon to evaluate the advances in the commitments assumed in the summit. Meanwhile, the plan of rearmament and reinforcement of Ukraine advances with the expectation of consolidating a united front that guarantees the security of the continent. «We are at a crucial point in history. What we do now determine the future of European and world security, ”said Starmer.

“We have to act”

However, although Europe is willing to assume a more active role in the defense of Ukraine, its success will also depend on the commitment of the United States. The next leaders meeting will be key to defining the following steps and guaranteeing the stability of the region in the future. Starmer was blunt in his speech at the end of the meeting: “It is not the time to speak, we have to act.”

He also reiterated that the European Union and NATO must work together to ensure that support for Ukraine not only remains, but is strategically reinforced. “We cannot allow fissures in our unit.” When asked about the deadlines for the implementation of these commitments, Starmer emphasized that “every day counts, each decision must be made urgently and each country must do its part for Ukraine to receive the help you need at the right time.”