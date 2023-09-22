Politico: Elections in some European countries threaten support for Ukraine

Upcoming elections and internal problems in some European countries threaten support for Ukraine. The impact of elections in Poland and Slovakia on aid to Kyiv is discussed in an article in the Politico newspaper.

Elections will take place in Poland on October 15. “Ukraine understands that in recent months it borders not with Poland, but with the Polish elections.” So at the moment, the voices of one hundred thousand Polish farmers are more important for the government than the price that Ukraine will have to pay,” explained Warsaw’s policy towards Kiev on the issue of export and import of agricultural products, the head of the Center for Liberal Strategies in Sofia, Ivan Krastev.

One of the favorites in the September 30 elections in Slovakia is former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes support for Ukraine. “If you have a society in which only 40 percent support arms supplies to Ukraine, and your government offers assistance, this causes a backlash,” Milan Nitsch, a researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations, explained Fico’s popularity.

Earlier, Polish Minister for European Union Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Senk noted that Warsaw may stop providing assistance to Ukraine and criticized the actions of the Ukrainian side in the agricultural sector. In addition, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland had stopped supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army.

On September 18, Fico said that Slovakia would stop providing aid to Ukraine if his opposition party Smer wins. He also added that the supply of weapons by Western countries to Kyiv in any case will not change the course of hostilities and will not affect the situation.